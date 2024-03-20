Fischer has developed a clamp-free fastening system for facade PV systems, with a mounting solution that requires minimal gaps between modules. The company says it is simple to install and dismantle. From pv magazine Germany German dowel manufacturer Fischer is offering a new mounting solution for PV facade systems. The company developed the system with German module manufacturer Solarwatt. It said the system is not visible from the outside and can be used for various types of buildings. "This is a completely safe system that can be used in all relevant areas such as residential, office and commercial ...

