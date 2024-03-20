Angara Inc.: Angara Wins 2023 Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award in Customer Satisfaction for Second Consecutive Year

The online jeweler's commitment to customer satisfaction earns Bizrate recognition yet again

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Angara, the renowned international online jeweler, proudly announces its triumphant win of the prestigious 2023 Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award for exceptional customer service. This marks Angara's second consecutive victory in the annual awards, having also secured the honor in 2019, 2022, and now in 2023.

The Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award, presented by Bizrate Insights, is a highly esteemed recognition bestowed upon retailers who excel in providing unparalleled online services and experiences, as gauged by verified customer feedback, throughout a one-year period. Winners also receive ratings that are statistically significantly above the Bizrate Insights North America Network average. The ratings are from direct feedback, collected at the point-of-sale and after the delivery of goods, from customers concerning eight key satisfaction indicators:

Point-of-Sale Metrics

Overall Satisfaction

Product Selection

Checkout

Ease of Finding Products

Post-Order Fulfillment Metrics

Repurchase Intent

Product Met Expectations

On-time Delivery of the Order

Customer Support Assistance

This year's award period, spanning from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, saw Angara once again outshine its competitors with outstanding ratings across key satisfaction indicators.

Angara's commitment to unparalleled customer service is reflected in its impressive customer satisfaction ratings on Bizrate:

Overall Satisfaction: 9.4 out of 10

On-Time Delivery: 9.6 out of 10

Product Availability: 9.7 out of 10

Likelihood to Recommend: 9.3 out of 10

Satisfaction With Checkout: 9.5 out of 10

Design of Site: 9.3 out of 10

Customer Support: 9.3 out of 10

Product Met Expectations: 9.4 out of 10

"We are honored to have received the Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award for the second year in a row. Knowing that our customers helped us win this award makes this victory even sweeter," said Ankur Daga, CEO, Angara. "At Angara, customer satisfaction is our top priority. We strive to create memorable experiences for every shopper, offering not just exquisite jewelry, but also unparalleled service and support."

Angara's success in clinching the 2023 Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award underscores its position as a leader in the online jewelry industry. With a legacy rooted in gemstones, craftsmanship, authenticity, and innovation, Angara continues to redefine the standards of excellence in customer service.

For more information about Angara, updates, and exciting announcements, please visit Angara.com, and follow @AngaraJewelry on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.

About Angara

Angara is an online DTC fine jewelry retail brand, offering handcrafted jewelry dressed in natural colored gemstones, high-quality diamonds, and pearls, with every piece made to order. Founded in 2005 by husband-wife duo, Ankur and Aditi Daga, Angara has grown to become the leading source for fine gemstone jewelry.

