Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Herausragende Bohrergebnisse! Kurspotenzial von 500-1.000% ist hier durchaus möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JLYH | ISIN: US12504L1098 | Ticker-Symbol: RF6
Tradegate
15.03.24
14:25 Uhr
85,50 Euro
-1,00
-1,16 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CBRE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CBRE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,5087,0015:52
86,5087,0015:52
ACCESSWIRE
20.03.2024 | 14:26
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CBRE Group, Inc.: CBRE Scores 'Excellent' Green Rating for Glasgow HQ

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / CBRE has announced its new headquarters in Glasgow has achieved one of the UK's highest sustainability ratings.

The global real estate advisor's offices at 177 Bothwell Street have been awarded a coveted BREEAM 'Excellent' rating from the Building Research Establishment (BRE), placing it in the top 10% of fit-out projects in the UK.

CBRE relocated more than 400 employees to the landmark development in January last year as part of a consolidation plan to merge three offices into one and enhance collaboration. The agency occupies the building's ground floor extending to 18,000 sq ft.

177 Bothwell Street's existing green credentials were a key factor in CBRE selecting it for its West of Scotland hub. It utilises 100% green power from a local source, supporting the advisor's commitments to reduce carbon emissions. The building also features impressive wellness amenities such as a rooftop running track, seating areas and spa-quality changing facilities.

This fantastic excellent rating was achieved thanks to the collaboration of an in-house CBRE team which included Designers, MEP, Project Management and BREEAM Assessors. Unusually, no comments or suggested actions for improvement were raised by BRE on the BREEAM documentation, which is a real testament to the hard work our team put into this. It is important that we are able to demonstrate to our clients that a commitment to reducing the impact office buildings have on the environment should always be at the core of any real estate decision-making process.

David Smith, Managing Director Scotland

The BREEAM excellent rating for 177 Bothwell Street falls within CBRE's ESG commitments, with over half the buildings occupied in the UK now holding a green certification.

The achievement of the BREEAM standard for 177 Bothwell Street is another major milestone towards CBRE's ESG commitments, and it demonstrates best practice since this office is only one of seven projects achieving BREEAM Excellent in Scotland. The smooth achievement of the certification for this project is testament to the amazing team who participated in the process and the accuracy of the evidence provided.

Giulia Mori, Health and Wellbeing Lead, ESG Consultancy, CBRE UK

BREEAM is the most widely used sustainability certification in the UK. Its requirements measure the environmental performance of a building under construction or undergoing refurbishment by assessing factors such as materials, waste, energy and water.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CBRE Group, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CBRE Group, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cbre-group-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CBRE Group, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.