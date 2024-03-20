Anzeige
20.03.2024
Kohler Co.: Bonnie St. John Inspires at Kohler's International Women's Day Event: Embracing Resilience and Inclusion

Originally published on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / "Everyone falls down. Winners get up. And sometimes, the gold medal winner is just the person who gets up the fastest."

Simple but profound words from the incomparable Bonnie St. John, who we were honored to have with us to celebrate International Womens Day!

In a special event sponsored by our Kohler Women@Work business resource group, the Olympic athlete, Rhodes Scholar, best-selling author, and leadership expert shared her inspiring journey and words of wisdom for taking on the challenges of the modern workplace and world.

Following Bonnie's powerful keynote address, she participated in a panel discussion with our very own A. J. Hubbard, Laura Ying, Dana Morales, Chinomnso Okpara, and Paul Ryan. Associates tuned in from across the globe to deepen their understanding of how to Inspire Inclusion and gain practical strategies for an improved sense of belonging, relevance, and empowerment.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kohler Co. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kohler Co.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kohler-co
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kohler Co.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

