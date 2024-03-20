Agro Solar Europe has developed an agrivoltaic mounting structure made with organic materials, featuring a design that weighs 90% less than common steel structures. The Germany company has used raw materials such as flax, carbon, and wood fiber. From pv magazine Germany Germany-based Agro Solar Europe GmbH has developed a special mounting structure made of organic materials for applications in agrivoltaic facilities. The company said it has tested its AgroSolar. FibR system together with technology partner FibR GmbH. It added that it will now begin deploying the structure in several pilot projects. ...

