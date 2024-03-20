System Integrator Market worth $40.3 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global system integrator market is expected to be valued at USD 29.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 40.3 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of the system integrator market is propelled by the continued adoption of cloud computing in industries, increasing adoption of automation in various sectors, and digitalization across industries. However, interoperability issues and complexity in the integration process restrain the market's growth.

System Integrator Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 29.7 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 40.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, Service Outlook and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complexity of integration Projects Key Market Opportunities Continued adoption of cloud computing in industries Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) in various industries

The industrial robotics segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecasted period.

The industrial robotics segment is expected to continue its growth in the coming years. Continuous advancements in industrial robotics technologies, including collaborative robots (cobots), machine learning, and artificial intelligence, drive increased adoption. Moreover, the fourth industrial revolution, Industry 4.0, emphasizes the integration of digital technologies into industrial processes. Industrial robots are a crucial component of Industry 4.0, and system integrators are essential in facilitating the seamless integration of robotic systems with other smart technologies.

The automotive segment is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period.

The automotive segment is expected to dominate in the forecast period, driven by various factors. The automotive industry has embraced automation extensively to improve production speed, quality, and cost-effectiveness. System integrators are essential in integrating automation technologies, such as industrial robots, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and sensors, to create seamless and efficient manufacturing workflows. These factors are contributing to the highest market share in system integrators market.

North America to dominate the system integrator industry during the forecast period.

North America hosts several prominent companies, including ATS Corporation, JR Automation, Tesco Controls, Avanceon, Burrow Global, LLC, Prime Controls LP, Maverick Technologies LLC, and BW Design Group. North America, particularly the United States, is at the forefront of technological innovations. The region is witnessing rapid advancements in various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and IT. System integrators play a crucial role in implementing and optimizing these advanced technologies. Businesses in North America are allocating substantial budgets for Information Technology (IT) solutions. System integrators specializing in IT infrastructure integration and optimization benefit from the heightened demand for their services.

The system integrator companies includes significant Tier I and II players like John Wood Group PLC (UK), ATS Corporation (Canada), JR Automation (US), Tesco Controls (US), Avanceon (US), Burrow Global, LLC (US), Prime Controls LP (US), Maverick Technologies LLC (US), BW Design Group (US), Intech (US) are some of the key players in the system integrator market.

