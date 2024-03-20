Not intended for UK Media

Sebastian Guth to become Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Christine Roth to lead Global Commercialization organization

Bayer's Pharmaceutical Division is set to embark on its next phase of growth, reshaping its executive Leadership Team to become more mission-centric and value focused.

The company has been making important strides in strengthening its development portfolio and extending its capabilities through collaborations and acquisitions into breakthrough therapeutic fields such as gene therapies and cell therapies. As a next step, Bayer's Pharmaceutical Division is focusing on renewing its top line, growing its portfolio value and leveraging a new operating model with a clear ambition of becoming a critical growth driver for Bayer.

Effective April 1, 2024, Sebastian Guth will assume the new role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) with responsibility for the commercial operations of all markets in which the company is active. In this role, Guth will work with teams across countries and regions to drive the commercial strategy to enhance customer value, maximize market opportunities, and generate revenue growth and profitability for Bayer pharmaceuticals around the world.

Guth will continue to report to Stefan Oelrich, Member of the Board of Management, Bayer AG and President of Bayer's Pharmaceutical Division. To support the company's strategy to substantially grow in the U.S market, he will continue to reside in the U.S.

A newly formed "Global Commercialization" organization will encompass major parts of the company's former strategic business unit Oncology, Global Marketing and Digital Commercial Innovation as well as parts of Medical Affairs Pharmacovigilance.

This organization will be led by Christine Roth effective June 1, 2024. Roth, who is currently leading the company's strategic business unit Oncology, will continue to report to Stefan Oelrich.

"Research Development" will continue to be led by Christian Rommel while "Product Supply" will continue to be led by Holger Weintritt. Both individuals will continue to report to Stefan Oelrich as well.

"We have decided to dismantle our traditional model with functional silos and many layers of hierarchy. We are replacing it with our new operating model, which has Product and Customer Teams at its center," said Stefan Oelrich, Member of the Board of Management, Bayer AG and President of Bayer's Pharmaceuticals Division. "These changes within our Leadership Team reflect this new approach to realize the full potential of our growth opportunities."

Contacts:

Contact for media inquiries

Oliver Renner, phone +49 172 32 83 112

Email: oliver.renner@bayer.com



Carolyn Nagle, phone +1 (201) 419-0337

Email: carolyn.nagle@bayer.com

