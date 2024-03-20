Baker Tilly Hosts Chicago Urban League & Business Leadership Council for to Boost Collaboration With Women- and Minority-Owned Businesses

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Baker Tilly's robust Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) strategy charges teams to integrate DEI across business functions, developing goals that meet the needs of their team members, clients and communities.

Recently, an event at Baker Tilly's Chicago offices brought together Baker Tilly professionals with the Chicago Urban League and Business Leadership Council to further this inclusive work via a panel discussion and meet and greet. The evening highlighted collaborative opportunities to engage with and support minority business enterprises (MBE) and women businesses enterprises (WBE) across the country.

"We were excited to discuss how our work supporting minority and women-owned businesses is an integral part of our firm strategy and goes to our commitment to serving historically under resourced communities by leveraging the power of our people," said Assurance Partner Rose Ann Abraham.

Former Mayor of Gary, Indiana, and CEO of the Chicago Urban League, Karen Freeman Wilson said, "When I worked with Baker Tilly during my tenure as mayor of Gary, Indiana, I did not have to mandate that they come with a diverse team," she said. "They showed up to a diverse community with a diverse team, and that is what matters to the citizens."

Making connections and facilitating access to capital

During the panel discussion, Baker Tilly team members shared collaboration success stories and equitable business development efforts.

Consulting Manager Monique Caston, on Baker Tilly's Public Sector Advisory team, helps forge connections between businesses. "The Federal government often has requirements that mandate MBE participation so it's important to seek out minority business enterprises that are reflective of the community," she said. "However, it also requires understanding the scope of work and what the technical needs are."

Matt Paschall, Program Manager for DevelUP, Baker Tilly's program that focuses on building an equitable economic development ecosystem that empowers underrepresented stakeholders to thrive, encouraged attendees to register for the Chicago DevelUP conference on April 17 and 18.

Senior Manager Nick Placek, on Baker Tilly's Development Advisory Services team, said "What many women and minority subcontractors struggle with is access to capital. Through DevelUP we have helped democratize access to capital for diverse developers and subcontractors."

"As the focus on DEI continues to be a priority for public, private and non-profit institutions, it is imperative that Baker Tilly continue to lead the way by cultivating an ecosystem of diverse community partnerships, subcontractors, and clients, now, for tomorrow," said Jonathan McGee, a senior consultant in Baker Tilly's Development and Community Advisory team.

