Boku's strategy to widen its offering within the local payment method (LPM) market accelerated FY23 revenue growth to 30%, with 15% growth from the core direct carrier billing (DCB) business and supplemented by 153% growth from eWallets and real-time payments. EBITDA grew 27% y o y as the company continued to invest in building out its LPM network from a technological and regulatory perspective. With all major merchants using or planning to use Boku's wider portfolio of payment methods, the company should benefit from faster growth in the non-card payment market and be able to leverage the investment it has made in its mobile-first platform to drive growth in earnings and cash generation.

