Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Herausragende Bohrergebnisse! Kurspotenzial von 500-1.000% ist hier durchaus möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN1Z | ISIN: SE0000767188 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AL
Frankfurt
20.03.24
09:11 Uhr
0,083 Euro
+0,003
+4,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
20.03.2024 | 15:46
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Alligator Bioscience AB

With effect from March 21, 2024, the unit rights in Nasdaq will be traded on
the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April
02, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   ATORX UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021629581              
Order book ID:  328735                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from March 21, 2024, the paid subscription units in Alligator
Bioscience AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will
continue up until and including April 25, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   ATORX BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021629599              
Order book ID:  328723                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.