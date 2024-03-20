Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - Henkel's CSO Keynote

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Henkel

By Georgia Wilson

Originally published by Georgia Wilson on Sustainability Magazine

Opening Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - Ulrike Sapiro, Chief Sustainability Officer at Henkel began her keynote with honour and excitement at being the first to speak at the event.

"I'm super excited and very honoured to be trusted with kicking off these two very intense content-packed days that we'll have on sustainability - in particular Net zero," said Ulrike.

Continue reading here

Ulrike Sapiro, Chief Sustainability Officer at Henkel. Image courtesy of Sustainability Magazine

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Henkel

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel

View the original press release on accesswire.com