Mittwoch, 20.03.2024

ACCESSWIRE
20.03.2024 | 15:50
97 Leser

(0)

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - Henkel's CSO Keynote

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Henkel
By Georgia Wilson

Originally published by Georgia Wilson on Sustainability Magazine

Opening Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - Ulrike Sapiro, Chief Sustainability Officer at Henkel began her keynote with honour and excitement at being the first to speak at the event.

"I'm super excited and very honoured to be trusted with kicking off these two very intense content-packed days that we'll have on sustainability - in particular Net zero," said Ulrike.

Continue reading here

Ulrike Sapiro, Chief Sustainability Officer at Henkel. Image courtesy of Sustainability Magazine

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
