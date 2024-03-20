Old Second Bancorp Inc.: O2 Sponsor Finance provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support Corridor Capital in its Acquisition of Association Headquarters

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / O2 Sponsor Finance, a division of Old Second National Bank, today announced that it provided senior secured credit facilities to support Corridor Capital in its acquisition of Association Headquarters, LLC ("Association HQ").

"We are excited to support Corridor Capital in its acquisition of Association HQ. The Company is an industry leader with a strong brand and an exceptional management team. We look forward to supporting the Company's growth" said Nick O'Brien, Senior Vice President, O2 Sponsor Finance.

About Association HQ: Founded in 1978 and headquartered in New Jersey, Association HQ is a leading association management company offering a comprehensive suite of outsourced services to national associations and nonprofit organizations. The Company's value-added services include membership support, financial services, credentialing management, marketing and communications, meetings and events support, board management and other miscellaneous services to enhance the operational efficiency and effectiveness of associations. For more information, please visit: https://associationheadquarters.com

About Corridor Capital: Corridor Capital, LLC is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm that provides capital, operational support and strategic guidance to lower middle-market business services companies in North America. The firm's seasoned investment team and dedicated in-house operations group seek to collaborate with management teams to create sustainable and scalable infrastructure and to grow portfolio companies organically and through acquisitions. Corridor manages committed funds on behalf of a diverse investor base, many of whom bring a deep understanding of and valuable relationships in the firm's investment sectors. Learn more about Corridor Capital at www.corridorcapital.com.

About O2 Sponsor Finance: O2 Sponsor Finance is a national provider of cash flow-based loans to lower middle market businesses with typically $10 to $100 million in revenue and between $2 million and $10 million in EBITDA. O2 Sponsor Finance focuses on supporting private equity sponsors, independent sponsors and family offices in their acquisition or recapitalization of lower middle market companies. For more information, please visit www.O2sponsorfinance.com.

About Old Second Bancorp, Inc.: Old Second Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank, which celebrated 150 years of operation in 2021. Old Second's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "OSBC". More information about Old Second is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website www.oldsecond.com.

Old Second National Bank, Member FDIC, was recently named number one among "Best Bank in Illinois 2021." This was the second straight year the bank was selected by customers for the award. Awards are determined based on a survey of over 25,000 U.S. customers who rate banks on overall satisfaction as well as trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.

As of December 31, 2023, Old Second has approximately $5.7 billion in assets, $4.6 billion in deposits and $4.0 billion in loans.

