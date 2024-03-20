Reveal Lasers LLC Launches AlloraPro Laser Workstation for Permanent Hair Reduction & Skin Rejuvenation

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Reveal Lasers LLC, a leading distributor of innovation in aesthetic technology, announced today the launch of the AlloraPro Laser Workstation, a state-of-the-art device designed for permanent hair reduction and skin rejuvenation treatments.





AlloraPro by Reveal Lasers LLC

755nm Alexandrite + 1064nm Nd:YAG Technology





The AlloraPro Laser Workstation combines the power of 755nm Alexandrite and 1064nm Nd:YAG wavelengths to deliver fast and permanent hair reduction. With six ergonomic handpieces, including a 30mm spot size for fast treatments, the device is also equipped to target vascular lesions such as leg veins and facial veins, as well as pigmented lesions and photorejuvenation. One of the standout features of the AlloraPro is its versatility, as it can effectively treat all skin types.

The device's intuitive user interface, featuring color-coded screens based on the active wavelength, allows providers to customize treatments for each patient. Providers can select options such as skin type, hair density, and thickness to tailor treatments for optimal results. Additionally, the AlloraPro boasts a 25% larger spot size compared to leading competitive devices, enhancing treatment efficiency.

"Laser hair removal continues to increase in popularity globally, with providers and patients seeking faster and more effective solutions," said Chris Chambers, Global Chief Commercial Officer of Reveal Lasers. "The AlloraPro device meets this demand by offering advanced features and customizable options, providing providers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional results for their patients."

The AlloraPro Laser Workstation's adjustable pulse width, fluence, and repetition rate, combined with its automatic spot recognition system and handpiece storage for easy access, make it a versatile, effective and profitable solution for aesthetic practices worldwide.

AlloraPro is commercially available in the United States. For more information about AlloraPro and its treatments, visit us.reveallasers.com.

Contact Information

Joshua Smith

VP of Marketing, Reveal Lasers

josh.smith@reveallasers.com

(310)447-4525

SOURCE: Reveal Lasers LLC

