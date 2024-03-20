DVSAnalytics, Inc.: Dura Software Portfolio Companies DVSAnalytics and Infinity CSS Announce Strategic Partnership

The Contact Center Solution Providers are Teaming Up to Deliver Enhanced Capabilities and Value-Added Services

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Dura Software portfolio companies DVSAnalytics and Infinity CCS have initiated a new partnership that promises to expand the capabilities of contact center software solutions worldwide. This collaboration aligns two contact center solution manufacturers to offer a broadened suite of Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) tools to their respective customer bases.

Infinity is a UK-based provider of interaction management software that brings a unique offering of contact center agent guidance solutions, encompassed within its newly rebranded product suite Maestro. The platform uses easy-to-script workflows and a comprehensive knowledge base to direct agents to the right response for every situation from a browser-based desktop application. Additional functionality includes AI-powered agent training tools and a host of APIs that make the Maestro platform technology-agnostic, creating seamless integrations to company directories and other mission-critical systems.

DVSAnalytics specializes in WEM applications for contact centers including call recording and screen recording, quality management, and speech analytics, as well as workforce management software, under its Encore brand. The union creates an affordable WEM toolset that better enables contact centers to train and prepare new agents. The partnership entails a reseller agreement between the two companies, enabling them to extend their reach and serve the needs of a larger partner network and client spectrum.

"We are entering a new era for contact center operations," says Chris Williams, CEO of both Infinity and DVSAnalytics. "This partnership marks a huge milestone for us, and we're looking forward to creating a powerhouse of combined contact center solution offerings that drive efficiency and excellence in customer interactions. This is an exciting time for both companies; with Infinity recently undergoing a rebranding and DVSAnalytics' continued growth in the WEM market, we believe that this partnership will allow us to deliver even more value to our customers."

About Infinity

Infinity's technology and services unlock your ability to win customers, retain them, and maximize their satisfaction by empowering you to deliver exceptional customer experiences across multiple channels with ultimate efficiency. Our solutions have been built from the ground up for contact centers and are based around our proprietary technology - Infinity Maestro - and support services delivered by customer management experts. Infinity has over 20 years of experience working with contact centers, and Infinity Maestro is deployed in 13 countries around the world.

About DVSAnalytics

DVSAnalytics Inc. (DVS) workforce engagement management solutions (WEM) are designed to improve the customer experience and maximize employee engagement and productivity by offering analytics-enabled insights into customer interactions and contact center operations. DVS Encore® solutions include voice and desktop recording, analytics, quality and performance management, workforce management, reporting, and a powerful set of employee engagement capabilities.

About Dura Software

Dura Software acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of growing niche software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions to end customers. Unlike other investors, Dura seeks to hold onto and operate its companies without any term limits. Dura is backed by founders and investors with deep experience in investing and operating companies across multiple industry verticals in various geographies.

