Alcrete LLC Completes Acquisition of Fort Pierce, Florida-Based American Concrete Industries, Inc.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Alcrete LLC, a leading provider of high-quality precast concrete products, announced today that it has acquired American Concrete Industries, Inc. This strategic move, which includes American Concrete Industries' NPCA Certified Plant and its 10-acre manufacturing site, will allow Alcrete to expand its reach and serve a significantly larger geography.

"We are pleased to welcome the employees of American Concrete Industries to the Alcrete team," said Justin D. Norman, chief executive officer, Alcrete LLC. "This acquisition allows for the fulfillment of the key strategic initiative of entering the state of Florida. We believe in the continued growth of the Florida construction market and are pleased that Alcrete be able to participate in the development of this infrastructure."

Based in Fort Pierce, Florida, American Concrete Industries has been serving the Florida market since 1987. Bob Snowe, founder of American Concrete Industries, said, "We are excited to join forces with Alcrete, a company that shares our commitment to providing high-quality precast concrete products and services. This is a great move for the team at American Concrete Industries and will give them an opportunity to work with a great organization at Alcrete."

According to Alcrete, the acquisition includes all American Concrete Industries' production facilities, equipment, and skilled workforce, which will allow Alcrete to increase its production capabilities and competitiveness within the precast concrete market.

About Alcrete:

Alcrete is a manufacturer of precast concrete products used in new construction. The company's products include Round Precast, Square Precast, Precast Box Culverts, Underground Detention Systems, End Treatments, and Reinforced Concrete Pipe. Alcrete's products are primarily for the movement of stormwater and wastewater and purchased by excavating, utility, grading, and site contractors.

Alcrete operates from precast manufacturing facilities located in Alabama, Florida, and North Carolina with a corporate office in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois.

For more information on Alcrete, visit Alcrete.com.

