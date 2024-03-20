

Multitude SE: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen - Kabele



20.03.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kornel Kabele

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 56117/4/4



____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-03-15

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 269 Unit price: 4.5169 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 269 Volume weighted average price: 4.5169 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-03-15

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: PLEDGING





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 269 Unit price: 0 N/A



Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 269 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-03-19

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1343 Unit price: 5 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1343 Volume weighted average price: 5 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-03-19

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: PLEDGING





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1343 Unit price: 0 N/A



Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1343 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A



