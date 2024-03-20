Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Invitation to Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank on 30 April 2024

DJ Invitation to Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank on 30 April 2024

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) Invitation to Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank on 30 April 2024 20-March-2024 / 15:39 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Decision on dividend proposal of EUR0.35 per share and on authorisation to execute share buybacks on agenda -- Once again virtual format with right to speak and ask questions live at the event Today, Commerzbank AG has published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 30 April 2024. The event will take place virtually without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies based on the authorisation in the Articles of Association granted by a large majority of last year's Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting will begin at 10.00 a.m. CET and will be transmitted live on the corporate webpage of Commerzbank for registered and legitimate shareholders. As was the case last year, shareholders or their proxies will have the opportunity to actively participate live with the right to speak and to ask questions at the event. As in previous years, the speech of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Manfred Knof and the statement of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Jens Weidmann will be transmitted live and will be available publicly on 30 April 2024 from 10.00 a.m. CET at www.commerzbank.com/agm. The letter to the shareholders from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board was recently published and made available online at www.commerzbank.com/agm together with the full text version of the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2024 including the agenda and explanations of each item. In addition, the advance manuscripts of the speech by the CEO and of the main points addressed by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board are expected to be available on the same webpage from 23 April 2024. Of particular note are the following items on the agenda: Resolution on the use of distributable profits (item 2) The Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank propose that the distributable profits for the financial year 2023 are used to pay a dividend of EUR0.35 per dividend-bearing share. The dividend payment complements the share buyback of around EUR600 million completed on 5 March 2024. As planned, the Bank will return a total of around EUR1 billion to its shareholders for the 2023 financial year. Authorisation to execute share buybacks (items 7 and 8) The Bank aims to continue a combination of share buybacks and dividend payments when it comes to capital return. In order to be able to further use share buybacks, the Bank is to be given the opportunity to acquire own shares in a volume of up to 10% of the value of the share capital by 29 April 2029. The acquisition is to be made via the stock exchange or by means of a public purchase offer addressed to all shareholders. The Bank also plans to acquire its own shares through multilateral trading systems and by using derivatives. The Annual General Meeting last approved the authorisation to repurchase its own shares in 2020, under which the Bank carried out two share buybacks totalling around 5.45% of the share capital. The new authorisation replaces it. Further information is available in the convocation of the Annual General Meeting published today at www.commerzbank.com/agm. 