Sequana Medical NV: SEQUANA MEDICAL LAUNCHES EQUITY PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES TRADING UPDATE

Ghent, Belgium, 20 March 2024 -Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, announces today the launch of an equity offering to raise an amount of up to approximately EUR 12 million by means of a private placement of new shares via an accelerated bookbuild offering (the "Offering"), with the possibility to increase the size of the Offering.

Sequana Medical currently envisages using the expected net proceeds from the Offering for the following:

1)alfapump®:

(i) Targeting US FDA approval by the end of Q3 2024 - handling questions from the US FDA during the PMA (Pre-Market Approval) review process, preparation for potential US FDA advisory panel meeting and design transfer to enable manufacturing of the alfapump for the US. Total internal and external costs up to Q3 2024 are estimated at ca. EUR 7.1 million.

(ii) Finalizing the North American pivotal study in recurrent and refractory liver ascites (POSEIDON) towards secondary endpoint readout planned for Q2 2024. Total internal and external costs up to Q3 2024 are estimated at ca. EUR 1.1 million.

(iii) Preparing for commercial launch of the alfapump in the US in 2025, including inventory build-up. Total internal and external costs up to Q3 2024 are estimated at ca. EUR 2.1 million.

2)DSR®:

(i) CMC activities for DSR 2.0 including a Quality Management System and preparations to start the randomized phase of the US MOJAVE study post- alfapump PMA approval. Total internal and external costs up to Q3 2024 are estimated at ca. EUR 1.0 million.

3)Other:

(i) General corporate and working capital purposes.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to extend the current cash runway of the Company to the end of Q3 2024.

Details of the Offering

The Offering shall be structured as a private placement of new shares via an accelerated bookbuilding, which will commence immediately.

The Company will announce the results of the Offering as soon as possible after closing of the bookbuilding in a subsequent press release (including the final number of the new shares to be issued, and the final offer price of the new shares).

Trading in Sequana Medical shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels will be suspended during the bookbuilding period. Trading in the shares is expected to resume following the publication of the results of the Offering.

KBC Securities NV (the "Underwriter") is acting as Sole Global Coordinator in the Offering.

Partners in Equity V B.V. ("Partners in Equity"), Rosetta Capital VII, LP ("Rosetta Capital"), LSP HEF Sequana Holding B.V. ("EQT"), Marc Nolet's family through its investment company ("Nolet"), as well as certain other investors (together, the "Pre-Committing Investors"), have committed to submit subscription orders for new shares in the Offering for an aggregate amount of approximately EUR 8.5 million (assuming an Offering for an aggregate amount of approximately EUR 12.0 million).

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Offering will be open to institutional, qualified, professional and/or other investors, as permitted under applicable private placement exemptions, and any final allocation to investors, as the case may be, will be made based on customary objective and pre-identified criteria. No guarantee will be or has been given as to the final allocation to the Pre-Committing Investors nor any other investors, shareholders or persons, that any allocation will be made to them, or as to the size of any such allocation.

It is currently anticipated that the number of shares to be issued in the Offering shall exceed the number of shares that can be admitted to listing and trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels without listing prospectus. The Pre-Committing Investors agreed that the Company and the Underwriter will have the ability to allocate new shares that shall not be immediately admitted to listing and trading upon their issuance. In view hereof, the Company undertakes to apply to the regulated market of Euronext Brussels for the admission to trading and listing of those unlisted new shares, as soon as practicable after their issuance. Furthermore, a share swap agreement (the "Share Swap Agreement") will be entered into with EQT in order to be able to deliver listed shares to all investors who receive allocated listed shares in the Offering. As part of this Share Swap Agreement, EQT will deliver a sufficient number of existing and listed shares to the Underwriter (acting as settlement agent), and will in exchange receive the same number of newly issued unlisted shares. The unlisted shares that EQT will receive as a result of the share swap will be admitted to listing and trading upon approval of a listing prospectus by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA). More information on the application of Article 7:97 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code, in connection with the share swap can be found below.

In relation to the Offering, the Company has agreed with the Underwriter to a 180-days standstill period on future share issuances waivable by the Underwriter and subject to (i) an exception for the issuance of a number of shares, subscription rights or other securities exercisable, convertible or exchangeable for shares pursuant to alternative or additional funding obtained by the Company provided that the gross proceeds from the issuance of such alternative funding securities do not exceed an amount equal to the higher of (x) the final gross proceeds of the Offering, and (y) EUR 14 million, and (ii) other customary exceptions. The members of the executive management have agreed with the Underwriter to a market customary 180-days lock-up period waivable by the Underwriter and subject to customary exceptions. Furthermore, subject to completion of the Offering, Partners in Equity, Rosetta Capital and EQT have indicated their willingness to enter into a market customary 90-days lock-up period, waivable by the Underwriter and subject to customary exceptions.

Mandatory Convertible Loan Conversion

As announced in February 2024, the Company entered into an unsecured and subordinated convertible loan agreement with Partners in Equity and Rosetta Capital for an aggregate principal amount of EUR 3.0 million. The terms of said loan agreement provide that the aggregate principal amounts and interests under such loan agreement shall be mandatorily converted into new shares (through a contribution in kind of payables) in the event of an equity financing transaction by the Company for at least EUR 7.0 million (in gross proceeds) at a conversion price per share equal to the issue price in said equity financing transaction, minus a discount of 45%. If the Company would raise an amount of at least EUR 7.0 via the Offering, the relevant loans will have to be mandatorily converted into new shares at the aforementioned conversion price. Such conversion would be completed after the completion of the Offering.

Trading update FY 2023

On 28 March 2024, the Company will announce the details of its consolidated financial results for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. Certain key elements of past year's performance are as follows:

Revenues: Revenue decreased from EUR 0.92 million in 2022 to EUR 0.71 million in 2023 due to the decision to scale back European commercial activities in April 2023. Since 8 February 2024, European activities have been halted to fully focus on the anticipated PMA approval.

Revenue decreased from EUR 0.92 million in 2022 to EUR 0.71 million in 2023 due to the decision to scale back European commercial activities in April 2023. Since 8 February 2024, European activities have been halted to fully focus on the anticipated PMA approval. EBIT: Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 1 remained broadly unchanged from a loss of EUR 28.09 million in 2022 to a loss of EUR 28.86 million in 2023 and are mainly due to increased operating expenses, mainly due to the preparations of the submissions for marketing approval of the alfa pump in the US and Canada.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) remained broadly unchanged from a loss of EUR 28.09 million in 2022 to a loss of EUR 28.86 million in 2023 and are mainly due to increased operating expenses, mainly due to the preparations of the submissions for marketing approval of the pump in the US and Canada. Net loss for FY 2023: Net loss increased from EUR 30.76 million in 2022 to EUR 32.56 million in 2023

Net loss increased from EUR 30.76 million in 2022 to EUR 32.56 million in 2023 Cash position at 31 December 2023: The Company ended 2023 with a total cash and cash equivalents amount of EUR 2.6 million (2022: EUR 18.9 million), mainly impacted from operating activity.

Disclosures in accordance with Article 7:97, §4/1 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code

The following information is provided, as far as needed and applicable, pursuant to Article 7:97, §4/1 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code in connection with the entering into of the Share Swap Agreement between EQT, the Underwriter, and the Company.

EQT is a shareholder of the Company and is represented on the board of directors of the Company. As a result, it could be considered as a "related party" within the meaning of the International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union (IFRS), as referred to in Article 7:97 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code. In view hereof, the board of directors of the Company applied, as far as needed and applicable, the procedure of Article 7:97 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code in connection with the approval of the entering into of the Share Swap Agreement. Rudy Dekeyser (a director, representing EQT) did not participate in the deliberation and voting by the board of directors in relation to the approval of the entering into of the Share Swap Agreement and the Offering.

Within the context of the aforementioned procedure, prior to the launch of the Offering and the entering into of the Share Swap Agreement, a committee of three independent directors of the Company (the "Committee") issued an advice to the board of directors in which the Committee assessed the entering into of the Share Swap Agreement (in the framework of the Offering). In its advice to the board of directors, the Committee concluded the following:

"The Committee believes that the envisaged capital raising, and the contemplated involvement of EQT in the Transaction through a share swap arrangement, are in the interest of the Company and all of its shareholders, and are not manifestly abusive.

Notably, the share swap by EQT (who will not receive any compensation in this respect from the Company) will enable the intervening Underwriter to exchange a number of new shares to be issued in the Transaction against a number of listed shares of EQT, so that the Underwriter can deliver such listed shares to the ultimate investors that will participate in the Transaction. This will allow the Company to raise more funds via the Transaction than it would otherwise be able to raise if the Underwriter would only be able to deliver shares that are not yet admitted to listing and trading immediately upon their issuance. Accordingly, the share swap is expected to facilitate the Company's fund raising efforts and is likely to contribute to its success.

Furthermore, while the envisaged capital raising itself may entail a dilution for the shareholders and holders of subscription rights (stock options) of the Company, a successful capital raising is in the interest of the Company. If the Company is not able to raise further funding in order to address its (short term) funding requirements, the Company's going concern can no longer be guaranteed.

In view hereof, the Committee issues a favourable and unqualified opinion to the board of directors of the Company."

The Company's board of directors did not deviate from the Committee's favourable and unqualified conclusion. The Company's statutory auditor's assessment of the Committee's opinion and the minutes of the Company's meeting of the board of directors relating to the entering into of the Share Swap Agreement, is as follows:

"Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the financial and accounting data stated in the advice of the Ad Hoc Committee of Independent Directors dated 18 March 2024 and in the minutes of the board of directors dated 18 March 2024, which motivate in writing and in detail the contemplated transaction, are not, in all material respects, fair and consistent with the information that we have in our possession as part of our engagement."

2024 Financial Calendar Sequana Medical

28 March 2024: Publication of Full Year Results 2023

23 April 2024: Online publication of Annual Report 2023

23 May 2024: Annual General Meeting 2024

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical

Lies Vanneste

Director Investor Relations

E: IR@sequanamedical.com

T: +32 (0)498 05 35 79

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical NV is a pioneer in treating fluid overload, a serious and frequent clinical complication in patients with liver disease, heart failure and cancer. This causes major medical issues including increased mortality, repeated hospitalizations, severe pain, difficulty breathing and restricted mobility. Although diuretics are standard of care, they become ineffective, untolerable or exacerbate the problem in many patients. There are limited effective treatment options, resulting in poor clinical outcomes, high costs and a major impact on their quality of life. Sequana Medical is seeking to provide innovative treatment options for this large and growing "diuretic-resistant" patient population.alfapump® and DSR® are Sequana Medical's proprietary platforms that work with the body to treat diuretic-resistant fluid overload, delivering major clinical and quality of life benefits for patients and reducing costs for healthcare systems.

The Company's Premarket Approval (PMA) application for the alfapump was submitted to the US FDA in December 2023 and accepted for substantive review in January 2024, having reported positive primary and secondary endpoint data from the North American pivotal POSEIDON study in recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis. US market approval of the alfapump is anticipated by the end of Q3 2024.

Results of the Company's RED DESERT and SAHARA proof-of-concept studies in heart failure support DSR's mechanism of action as breaking the vicious cycle of cardiorenal syndrome. All three patients from the non-randomized cohort of MOJAVE, a US randomized controlled multi-center Phase 1/2a clinical study, have been successfully treated with DSR, confirming the strong clinical outcomes seen in the RED DESERT and SAHARA studies. The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board approved the start of the randomized MOJAVE cohort of up to a further 30 patients, which is planned after alfapump US PMA approval.

Sequana Medical is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels.

Important Regulatory Disclaimers

The alfapump® system is currently not approved in the United States or Canada. In the United States and Canada, the alfapump system is currently under clinical investigation (POSEIDON Trial) and is being studied in adult patients with refractory or recurrent ascites due to liver cirrhosis. DSR® therapy is still in development and it should be noted that any statements regarding safety and efficacy arise from ongoing pre-clinical and clinical investigations which have yet to be completed. There is no link between DSR therapy and ongoing investigations with the alfapump system in Europe, the United States or Canada.

Note: alfapump® and DSR® are registered trademarks.

1 EBIT is defined as revenue less cost of goods sold and operating expenses.

