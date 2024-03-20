Japan's Shizen Energy has acquired all shares of renewable contractors juwi Shizen Energy and juwi Shizen Energy Operation, its two joint venture companies with Germany's Juwi GmbH. Japan-based Shizen Energy has concluded a share transfer agreement with Germany's Juwi GmbH for their joint venture companies. Shizen Energy will take full ownership of renewable contractors juwi Shizen Energy (JSE) and JUWI Shizen Energy Operation (JSEO). The companies, established in 2013, have developed portfolios of renewable energy plants in Japan, including 758. 4 MW of solar. Shizen Energy said the acquisition ...

