Mittwoch, 20.03.2024

WKN: A2QR3E | ISIN: SE0015659941 | Ticker-Symbol: 53C
Frankfurt
20.03.24
15:29 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
20.03.2024 | 16:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Plexian AB (publ) at FNSE

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue FNSE

Issuer:     Plexian AB (publ), LEI: 549300NGUWFI78ZKQ704          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instruments:   PLEX, SE0015659941                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Plexian AB on 
         March 20, 2024 at 16.30 CET.                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    The opening auction starts at 16:50 CET followed by continuous 
 trading from:  trading from 17:00 CET, March 20, 2024.            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     N/A                              
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50              
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
