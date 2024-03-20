Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Plexian AB (publ) at FNSE

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Plexian AB (publ), LEI: 549300NGUWFI78ZKQ704 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instruments: PLEX, SE0015659941 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Plexian AB on March 20, 2024 at 16.30 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 16:50 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 17:00 CET, March 20, 2024. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB