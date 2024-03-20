Ververica, a comprehensive streaming data platform, is proud to announce the official donation of Flink Change Data Capture (Flink CDC) to the Apache Software Foundation, making it an official sub-project of Apache Flink. This strategic move reinforces Ververica's commitment to the open-source community and its dedication to advancing the field of data integration.

Flink CDC was launched by Jark Wu in July 2020. It has rapidly evolved under the stewardship of Leonard Xu and the vibrant Flink CDC community, releasing significant versions such as CDC 2.0 and 3.0, that introduced pivotal features such as lock-free and parallel reading, full and incremental integration, Schema Evolution, and end-to-end data integration capabilities. These advancements have not only simplified CDC data processing but have also propelled the project to impressive heights, amassing over 100 source code contributors, more than 5,000 GitHub stars, and a vibrant community of over 10,000 members.

Alexander Walden, CEO of Ververica, stated, "The donation of Flink CDC to the Apache Software Foundation marks a milestone in our journey towards building a more open, collaborative, and innovative data integration landscape. We are excited to see Flink CDC flourish within the Apache ecosystem, benefiting from and contributing to the collective wisdom and effort of the global developer community. This step reinforces our commitment to open source and the belief that together, we can achieve greater advancements and wider adoption of streaming data technologies."

The decision to donate to Flink CDC was motivated by a desire to address certain challenges and to foster a broader and more inclusive community around the project. Despite the project's success, its affiliation and copyright standing with Ververica posed limitations. Recognizing the potential for greater impact within the Apache ecosystem, Ververica and key community stakeholders from Alibaba, Ant, XTransfer, and Dajian Cloud Warehouse initiated discussions that culminated in the donation of Flink CDC to the Apache Foundation at the Flink Forward Asia conference in December 2023.

As an official sub-project of Apache Flink, Flink CDC embarks on a new chapter with enhanced focus and capabilities. The project will continue to offer top-tier real-time data integration solutions, now with the added benefits of Apache's governance, community, and ecosystem support. This transition includes a move to a new GitHub repository and documentation site, aligning with Apache Flink's community standards and development practices.

The future of Flink CDC looks brighter than ever, with plans to expand its feature set, improve ecosystem integration, and continue simplifying real-time data integration for users worldwide.

For more information on Flink CDC and to contribute to the project, please visit the new repository at https://github.com/apache/flink-cdc and the documentation site at https://nightlies.apache.org/flink/flink-cdc-docs-stable/.

About Ververica:

Ververica enables its customers to unlock the value of their data. Ververica's comprehensive streaming data platform supports a wide range of deployment options from a fully-managed, cloud-native service (Ververica Cloud) to on-premise software (Ververica Platform). Founded by the original creators of open-source Apache Flink®, Ververica has the experience and knowledge to continue leading the innovation of streaming data technologies. This leadership is demonstrated through contributions to open-source software projects, an extensive streaming data learning environment (Ververica Academy), and leading the Apache Flink and streaming data conference, Flink Forward. Discover more at www.ververica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240320545516/en/

Contacts:

Sarah Evans

Sevans PR

sarah@sevanspr.com