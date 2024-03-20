Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited: Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited ("Kingsoft Cloud"or the"Company") (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.



Mr. Tao Zou, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented,"In 2023, we continued to uphold the principle of high-quality and sustainable development and have accomplished significant achievements. During the year, we continued to optimize our business mix, and have exhibited remarkable agility in embracing the advent of the AIGC era. We increasingly tapped into the structural and tangible opportunities of AI related cloud computing demands within the Xiaomi and Kingsoft ecosystem, while partnering with well-known independent AI unicorns in long-term strategic cooperation, altogether contributing approximately 8% of revenues from public cloud services in the fourth quarter 2023. In terms of technology, we founded our AI research center, and have launched our Model as a Services (MaaS) mutual trust dedicated zone solutions, which was pioneered in data security features of MaaS solutions.

In terms of talents strategy, our Wuhan research center progressing swiftly. By the end of 2023, we have over 500 employees in Wuhan, occupying around 40% of our total research and development staffs. The Beijing-Wuhan dual research center strategy builds solid foundations to our long-term talents development. Looking forward, we will continue to focus on high-quality revenue expansion, improve our profitability and create true value to our customers, shareholders, employees and society."

Mr. Henry He, Chief Financial Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, added,"We are pleased to close the year with another record high profitability. During the year, we have been adjusting our revenue mix. We allocate more resources to non-CDN public cloud services and the high-quality projects of enterprise cloud, while cutting down the scale of CDN services with low-margin profile. As a result, our profitability and cash flow measures significantly improved. For the full year of 2023, adjusted gross margin was 12.2%, significantly increased by 6.8 percentage points from 5.4% in 2022. Adjusted gross profit was RMB859.9 million, almost doubled compared with RMB445.2 million in 2022. Normalized adjusted EBITDA was negative 3.4%, significantly narrowed down from negative 8.9% in 2022. Our profitability has been consecutively improved for the last six quarters. In 2024, we expect to continue strict costs and expenses control and we believe there is still potential to further improve our profitability."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total Revenues reached RMB1,722.5 million (US$242.61 million), increased steadily by 6.0% quarter-over-quarter from RMB1,625.2 million in the third quarter 2023. The increase was mainly due to the expanded revenue from AI related customers and the intense delivery of enterprise cloud projects. Total revenues decreased by 19.2% from RMB2,131.0 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was in line with our expectation as we proactively scale down of CDN services, and are more stringent project selection of enterprise cloud projects.

Revenues from public cloud services increased by 3.5% from RMB1,016.6 million in last quarter to RMB1,052.0 million (US$148.2 million). The increase was mainly due to the revenue contribution from new AI customers. Revenues from public cloud services decreased by 21.7%, compared with RMB1,344.3 million in the same quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the above-mentioned scaling down of our CDN services. Revenues from enterprise cloud services were RMB670.3 million (US$94.4 million), representing a growth of 10.2% from RMB608.5 million last quarter and a decrease of 14.7% from RMB785.9 million in the same quarter of 2022. We keep focus in selected verticals and take profitability and sustainability of the enterprise cloud projects as our priorities. Other revenues were RMB0.2 million (US$0.02 million).

Cost of revenues was RMB1,469.3 million (US$206.9 million), representing a significant decrease of 25.4% from RMB1,969.1 million in the same quarter of 2022. IDC costs decreased significantly by 30.0% year-over-year from RMB1,057.6 million to RMB740.4 million (US$104.3 million) this quarter. The decrease was in line with our adjustment with CDN services and the less reliance on IDC services for AI computing services. Depreciation and amortization costs decreased by 39.2% from RMB241.7 million to RMB146.9 million (US$20.7 million). The decrease was mainly due to the impairment of our long-lived assets. Solution development and services costs increased by 8.0% from RMB465.8 million to RMB502.9 million (US$70.8 million) this quarter. The increase was mainly due to the increase of solution personnel demands from Camelot. Fulfillment costs and other costs were RMB9.4 million (US$1.3 million) and RMB69.7 million (US$9.8 million) this quarter, which is in line with our enterprise cloud projects' quality control strategy.



This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2023 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Gross profit was RMB253.1 million (US$35.7 million), a significant increase of 56.3% from RMB162.0 million in the same period in 2022, demonstrating our improvements in revenue quality. Gross margin was 14.7%, compared with 7.6% in the same period in 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit2 was RMB262.5 million (US$37.0 million), compared with RMB168.5 million in the same period in 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin2 was 15.2%, compared with 7.9% in the same period in 2022. The significant improvement of our gross profit and margin was mainly due to our strategic adjustment of revenue mix, optimized enterprise cloud project selection and efficient cost control measures.

Total operating expenses were RMB595.9 million (US$83.9 million), significantly decreased compared with RMB1,001.1 million last quarter and RMB824.3 million in the same period in 2022. Among which:

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB126.5 million (US$17.8 million), slightly increased from RMB116.4 million last quarter and maintained stable from RMB126.1 million in the same period in 2022.

General and administrative expenses were RMB294.2 million (US$41.4 million), compared with RMB 215.7 million last quarter and RMB442.8 million in the same period in 2022. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the Hong-Kong listing expenses incurred in 2022.

Research and development expenses were RMB175.2 million (US$24.7 million), further decreased from RMB200.4 million last quarter and RMB255.5 million in the same period in 2022. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the"Beijing-Wuhan"dual research center building and the lower employees salary level in Wuhan compared with Beijing.

Operating loss was RMB342.7 million (US$48.3 million), significantly narrowed down compared with operating loss of RMB804.8 million last quarter and RMB662.4 million in the same quarter of 2022. The improvement was mainly due to our gross profit expansion and we have been taking strict control over expenses.

Net loss was RMB286.8 million (US$40.4 million), significantly narrowed down compared with net loss of RMB789.7 million last quarter and RMB521.7 million in the same quarter of 2022. The improvements of our profitability were in line with our strategies of high quality and sustainable development, as we focus on profitable business and execute strict control over costs and expenses.

Non-GAAP net loss3 was RMB250.4 million (US$35.3 million), compared with net loss of RMB313.3 million last quarter and RMB552.7 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP EBITDA4 was RMB-27.7 million (US$-3.9 million), compared with RMB-45.4 million last quarter and RMB-245.1 million in the same quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was -1.6%, compared with -2.8% last quarter and -11.5% in the same quarter of 2022.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB0.08 (US$0.01), compared with RMB0.22 last quarter and RMB0.14 in the same quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB2,255.3 million (US$317.7 million) as of December 31, 2023, representing strong and sustainable cash reserve. We have entered Loan Facility Framework Agreement with Kingsoft Corporation on December 4, 2023, pursuant to which Kingsoft Corporation agreed to provide up to RMB1.5 billion loan facility to the company during the period commencing from December 5, 2023 and ending at December 31, 2025. The loan will be dedicated to support our AI business development.

Net cash generated from operating activities amounted to RMB16.8 million (US$2.4 million), indicating the third consecutive quarter in which we recorded positive operating cash flow.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Total Revenues reached RMB7,047.5 million (US$992.6 million), representing a decrease of 13.8% from RMB8,180.1 million in 2022. The decrease was due to proactive scale-down of CDN services within public cloud services, and more stringent project selection of enterprise cloud services, while partially offset by the increase of revenues from AI related customers.

Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding share-based compensation allocated in the cost of revenues and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues.

Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation, impairment of long-lived assets and foreign exchange (gain) loss, and we define Non-GAAP net loss margin as adjusted net loss as a percentage of revenues.

Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as Non-GAAP net loss excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, and we define Non-GAAP EBITDA margin as Non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of revenues.

Revenues from public cloud services were RMB4,381.7 million (US$617.2 million), representing a decrease of 18.3% from RMB5,360.3 million in 2022.

Revenues from enterprise cloud services were RMB2,664.0 million (US$375.2 million), representing a decrease of 5.4% from RMB2,817.0 million in 2022.

Other revenues were RMB1.7 million (US$0.2 million).

Cost of revenues was RMB6,197.3 million (US$872.9 million), representing a decrease of 20.0% from RMB7,750.6 million in 2022. Among which: IDC costs decreased by 24.9% to RMB3,211.2 million (US$452.3 million) from RMB4,275.3 million in 2022. The decrease was in line with our adjustment of CDN services. Depreciation and amortization costs were RMB774.0 million (US$109.0 million), compared with RMB990.7 million in 2022, mainly as a result of impairment of long-live assets. Fulfillment costs were RMB229.5 million (US$32.3 million), representing a decrease of 42.2% from RMB396.8 million in 2022. The decrease was mainly due to we have been focusing more on cloud-native and software-layer enterprise cloud projects. Solution development and services costs were RMB1,804.8 million (US$254.2million) in 2023, compared with RMB1,873.9 million in 2022.

Gross profit increased by 97.9% to RMB850.2 million (US$119.7 million) in 2023, from RMB429.5 million in 2022. Gross margin increased to 12.1%, from 5.3% in 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit increased to RMB859.9 million (US$121.1 million) in 2023, from RMB445.2 million in 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 12.2% in 2023 from 5.4% in 2022. Such increases were primarily because of the optimization of revenue mix and our effective cost controls.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB460.2 million (US$64.8 million), compared with RMB560.1 million in 2022. The decrease was mainly due to certain of share-based compensations have been fully vested.

General and administrative expenses were RMB1,060.0 million (US$149.3 million), compared with RMB1,149.7 million in 2022. The decrease was mainly due to the strict control over daily operating expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB784.8 million (US$110.5 million), compared with RMB971.2 million in 2022. The decrease was mainly due to the workforce transition from Beijing to Wuhan.

Impairment of long-lived assets was RMB653.7 million (US$92.1 million), mainly attributable to impairment loss of public cloud asset group.

Operating loss was RMB2,108.6 million (US$297.0 million), compared with RMB2,251.4 million in 2022.

Net loss was RMB2,183.6 million (US$307.6 million), compared with net loss of RMB2,688.4 million in 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss was RMB1,291.1 million (US$181.9 million), compared with net loss of RMB1,993.9 million in 2022.

Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB-265.1 million (US$-37.3 million), compared with RMB-755.0 million in 2022. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was -3.8%, compared with -9.2% in 2022.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB0.61 (US$0.09), compared with RMB0.73 in 2022.

Outstanding ordinary shares were 3,562,097,466 as of December 31, 2023, equivalent to about 237,473,164 ADSs.

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands) Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,419,166 2,255,287 317,651 Restricted cash 114,560 234,194 32,986 Accounts receivable, net 2,402,430 1,529,915 215,484 Short-term investments 1,253,670 - - Prepayments and other assets 1,612,022 1,812,692 255,312 Amounts due from related parties 246,505 266,036 37,470 Total current assets 9,048,353 6,098,124 858,903 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 2,132,994 2,186,145 307,912 Intangible assets, net 1,008,020 834,478 117,534 Prepayments and other assets 21,263 870,781 122,647 Equity investments 273,580 259,930 36,610 Goodwill 4,605,724 4,605,724 648,703 Amounts due from related parties 5,758 56,264 7,925 Operating lease right-of-use assets 220,539 158,832 22,371 Total non-current assets 8,267,878 8,972,154 1,263,702 Total assets 17,316,231 15,070,278 2,122,605 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans 909,500 1,110,896 156,466 Accounts payable 2,301,958 1,805,083 254,241 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,830,826 2,838,085 399,736 Income tax payable 51,892 63,961 9,009 Amounts due to related parties 427,727 931,906 131,256 Current operating lease liabilities 136,723 78,659 11,079 Total current liabilities 6,658,626 6,828,590 961,787 Non-current liabilities: Long-term bank loans - 100,000 14,085 Deferred tax liabilities 167,052 142,565 20,080 Amounts due to related parties 413,464 40,069 5,644 Other liabilities 370,531 634,803 89,410 Non-current operating lease liabilities 123,059 78,347 11,035 Total non-current liabilities 1,074,106 995,784 140,254 Total liabilities 7,732,732 7,824,374 1,102,041 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 25,062 25,443 3,584 Treasury stock (208,385 ) (208,385 ) (29,350 ) Additional paid-in capital 18,648,205 18,811,028 2,649,478 Statutory reserves funds (14,700 ) (21,765 ) (3,066 ) Accumulated deficit (10,102,236 ) (12,271,511 ) (1,728,407 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 453,074 555,342 78,218 Total Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shareholders' equity 8,801,020 6,890,152 970,457 Noncontrolling interests 782,479 355,752 50,107 Total equity 9,583,499 7,245,904 1,020,564 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 17,316,231 15,070,278 2,122,605

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2023 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Public cloud services 1,344,293 1,016,592 1,051,966 148,166 5,360,282 4,381,741 617,155 Enterprise cloud services 785,918 608,510 670,331 94,414 2,816,976 2,663,993 375,216 Others 802 106 153 22 2,849 1,727 243 Total revenues 2,131,013 1,625,208 1,722,450 242,602 8,180,107 7,047,461 992,614 Cost of revenues (1,969,056 ) (1,428,968 ) (1,469,312 ) (206,948 ) (7,750,569 ) (6,197,292 ) (872,870 ) Gross profit 161,957 196,240 253,138 35,654 429,538 850,169 119,744 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (126,081 ) (116,438 ) (126,477 ) (17,814 ) (560,059 ) (460,221 ) (64,821 ) General and administrative expenses (442,764 ) (215,740 ) (294,240 ) (41,443 ) (1,149,677 ) (1,060,022 ) (149,301 ) Research and development expenses (255,488 ) (200,362 ) (175,155 ) (24,670 ) (971,216 ) (784,807 ) (110,538 ) Impairment of long-lived assets - (468,535 ) - 0 - (653,670 ) (92,067 ) Total operating expenses (824,333 ) (1,001,075 ) (595,872 ) (83,927 ) (2,680,952 ) (2,958,720 ) (416,727 ) Operating loss (662,376 ) (804,835 ) (342,734 ) (48,273 ) (2,251,414 ) (2,108,551 ) (296,983 ) Interest income 21,688 26,332 12,442 1,752 80,743 78,410 11,044 Interest expense (31,694 ) (40,800 ) (46,992 ) (6,619 ) (137,812 ) (146,026 ) (20,567 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 132,290 20,200 74,011 10,425 (334,629 ) (57,211 ) (8,058 ) Other (loss) gain, net 26,399 3,855 (16,741 ) (2,358 ) (43,810 ) (32,673 ) (4,602 ) Other (expense) income, net 4,085 16,520 33,776 4,757 23,007 100,363 14,136 Loss before income taxes (509,608 ) (778,728 ) (286,238 ) (40,316 ) (2,663,915 ) (2,165,688 ) (305,030 ) Income tax expense (12,049 ) (10,990 ) (598 ) (84 ) (24,473 ) (17,959 ) (2,529 ) Net loss (521,657 ) (789,718 ) (286,836 ) (40,400 ) (2,688,388 ) (2,183,647 ) (307,559 ) Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (12,779 ) (3,859 ) (2,688 ) (379 ) (30,204 ) (7,307 ) (1,029 ) Net loss attributable to Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (508,878 ) (785,859 ) (284,148 ) (40,021 ) (2,658,184 ) (2,176,340 ) (306,530 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted (0.14 ) (0.22 ) (0.08 ) (0.01 ) (0.73 ) (0.61 ) (0.09 ) Shares used in the net loss per share computation: Basic and diluted 3,528,680,363 3,564,635,578 3,570,915,939 3,570,915,939 3,623,838,985 3,558,354,940 3,558,354,940 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments (136,070 ) (38,904 ) (67,636 ) (9,526 ) 660,697 102,241 14,400 Comprehensive loss (657,727 ) (828,622 ) (354,472 ) (49,926 ) (2,027,691 ) (2,081,406 ) (293,159 ) Less: Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (12,682 ) (3,897 ) (2,662 ) (375 ) (30,463 ) (7,334 ) (1,033 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shareholders (645,045 ) (824,725 ) (351,810 ) (49,551 ) (1,997,228 ) (2,074,072 ) (292,126 )

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2023 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Gross profit 161,957 196,240 253,138 35,654 429,538 850,169 119,744 Adjustments: - Share-based compensation expenses 6,557 34 9,330 1,314 15,618 9,757 1,374 Adjusted gross profit 168,514 196,274 262,468 36,968 445,156 859,926 121,118

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2023 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2023 Gross margin 7.6% 12.1% 14.7% 5.3% 12.1% Adjusted gross margin 7.9% 12.1% 15.2% 5.4% 12.2%

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2023 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net Loss (521,657 ) (789,718 ) (286,836 ) (40,400 ) (2,688,388 ) (2,183,647 ) (307,559 ) Adjustments: - Share-based compensation expenses 101,270 28,102 110,437 15,555 359,835 181,645 25,584 - Foreign exchange loss (gain) (132,290 ) (20,200 ) (74,011 ) (10,424 ) 334,629 57,211 8,058 - Impairment of long-lived assets 468,535 - - 653,670 92,067 Adjusted net loss (552,677 ) (313,281 ) (250,410 ) (35,269 ) (1,993,924 ) (1,291,121 ) (181,850 ) Adjustments: - Interest income (21,688 ) (26,332 ) (12,442 ) (1,752 ) (80,743 ) (78,410 ) (11,044 ) - Interest expense 31,694 40,800 46,992 6,619 137,812 146,026 20,567 - Income tax expense 12,049 10,990 598 84 24,473 17,959 2,529 - Depreciation and amortization 285,515 242,421 187,542 26,415 1,157,424 940,482 132,464 Adjusted EBITDA (245,107 ) (45,402 ) (27,720 ) (3,903 ) (754,958 ) (265,064 ) (37,334 ) - Loss on disposal of property and equipment 28,788 1,324 - - 28,788 22,996 3,239 Excluding loss on disposal of property and equipment, normalized Adjusted EBITDA (216,319 ) (44,078 ) (27,720 ) (3,903 ) (726,170 ) (242,068 ) (34,095 )

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2023 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2023 Net loss margin -24.5% -48.6% -16.7% -32.9% -31.0% Adjusted net loss margin -25.9% -19.3% -14.5% -24.4% -18.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin -11.5% -2.8% -1.6% -9.2% -3.8% Normalized Adjusted EBITDA -10.2% -2.7% -1.6% -8.9% -3.4%