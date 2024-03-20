Anzeige
Lifeway Foods, Inc.: Lifeway Foods Announces Record-Breaking Fourth Quarter and Monumental Full Year 2023 Results

Record annual net sales of $160.1 million; up 13.1% year-over-year

17th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth

Delivers 760 basis points of annual gross profit margin expansion

MORTON GROVE, Ill., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway"or"the Company"), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"I am pleased to report another outstanding year for Lifeway Foods, highlighted by our record-breaking annual net sales, and driven by volume growth in our flagship Lifeway drinkable kefir,"commented Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lifeway Foods."Our exceptional results in 2023 culminated with our highest ever quarterly net sales of $42.1 million in the fourth quarter, our 17th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Our volume growth throughout the year is a testament to the steadfast loyalty of our expanding customer base. It is also a product of the effectiveness of our strategic sales and marketing investments at driving velocities in our core products and capturing additional consumers seeking premium, healthy offerings. Our profitability improvements for the year were significant across all of our key metrics, including gross profit margin and net income, guided by our strong operational execution and aided by favorable milk pricing. We are well positioned to build on this momentum in 2024, and plan to continue reinvesting in our core products to drive brand exposure and further growth. I would like to thank the entire Lifeway team, including our customers and retail partners, for helping us deliver these excellent results for 2023."

Full Year 2023 Results

Net sales were $160.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $18.6 million or 13.1% versus prior year. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir, and to a lesser extent the impact of price increases implemented during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 26.5% for the year ended December 31, 2023 from 18.9% during the same period in 2022. The 760-basis point increase versus the prior year was primarily due to the higher volumes of Lifeway branded products and the favorable impact of milk pricing, and to a lesser extent the price increases implemented during the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased transportation costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 15.6% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 16.9% in the prior year.

The Company reported net income of $11.4 million or $0.77 per basic and $0.75 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income of $0.9 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted common share during the same period in 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast
A pre-recorded conference call and webcast with Julie Smolyansky discussing these results with additional comments and details is available through the"Investor Relations"section of the Company's website at https://lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/ and will also be available for replay.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains"forward-looking statements"as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as"continue,""build,""future,""increase,""drive,""believe,""look,""ahead,""confident,""deliver,""outlook,""expect,"and"predict."Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

Media:
Derek Miller
Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods
Email: [email protected]

General inquiries:
Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Phone: 847-967-1010
Email: [email protected]

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands)




December 31,




2023



2022


Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$

13,198



$

4,444


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses and discounts & allowances of
$1,270 and $1,820 at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively



13,875




11,414


Inventories, net



9,104




9,631


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,019




1,445


Refundable income taxes



-




44


Total current assets



38,196




26,978











Property, plant and equipment, net



22,764




20,905


Operating lease right-of use asset



192




174


Goodwill



11,704




11,704


Intangible assets, net



6,898




7,438


Other assets



1,900




1,800


Total assets


$

81,654



$

68,999











Current liabilities









Current portion of note payable


$

1,250



$

1,250


Accounts payable



9,976




7,979


Accrued expenses



4,916




3,813


Accrued income taxes



474




-


Total current liabilities



16,616




13,042











Line of credit



-




2,777


Note payable



1,483




2,477


Operating lease liabilities



118




104


Deferred income taxes, net



3,001




3,029


Total liabilities



21,218




21,429











Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)


















Stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; none issued



-




-


Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 14,691
and 14,645 shares outstanding at 2023 and 2022



6,509




6,509


Paid-in capital



4,825




3,624


Treasury stock, at cost



(16,695)




(16,993)


Retained earnings



65,797




54,430


Total stockholders' equity



60,436




47,570











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

81,654



$

68,999


LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve months Ended

December 31,




2023



2022



2023



2022















Net sales


$

42,093



$

35,838



$

160,123



$

141,568



















Cost of goods sold



29,632




27,318




115,060




112,350


Depreciation expense



669




599




2,622




2,432


Total cost of goods sold



30,301




27,917




117,682




114,782



















Gross profit



11,792




7,921




42,441




26,786



















Selling expenses



2,802




2,777




11,776




11,304


General and administrative



3,102




3,047




13,130




12,593


Amortization expense



135




135




540




540


Total operating expenses



6,039




5,959




25,446




24,437



















Income from operations



5,753




1,962




16,995




2,349



















Other income (expense):

















Interest expense



(62)




(96)




(384)




(267)


Gain (loss) on sale of property and equipment



1




(241)




34




(241)


Other income (expense)



5




10




4




-


Total other income (expense)



(56)




(327)




(346)




(508)



















Income before provision for income taxes



5,697




1,635




16,649




1,841



















Provision for income taxes



1,728




919




5,282




917



















Net income


$

3,969



$

716



$

11,367



$

924



















Net earnings per common share:

















Basic


$

0.27



$

0.05



$

0.77



$

0.06


Diluted


$

0.26



$

0.05



$

0.75



$

0.06



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic



14,691




15,199




14,667




15,396


Diluted



15,174




15,557




15,103




15,718


LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands)




2023



2022









Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income


$

11,367



$

924


Adjustments to reconcile net income to operating cash flow:









Depreciation and amortization



3,162




2,972


Non-cash interest expense



6




6


Bad debt expense



2




-


Deferred revenue



-




(28)


Stock-based compensation



1,497




1,109


Deferred income taxes



(28)




(172)


(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment



(34)




241


(Increase) decrease in operating assets:









Accounts receivable



(2,463)




(1,483)


Inventories



527




(1,345)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(574)




(191)


Refundable income taxes



44




300


Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:









Accounts payable



1,859




1,945


Accrued expenses



1,102




434


Accrued income taxes



474




(725)


Net cash provided by operating activities



16,941




3,987











Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property and equipment



(4,351)




(3,449)


Proceeds from sale of equipment



41




-


Acquisition, net of cash acquired



-




(580)


Purchase of investments



(100)




-


Net cash used in investing activities



(4,410)




(4,029)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Repayment of line of credit



(2,777)




-


Repayment of note payable



(1,000)




(750)


Purchase of treasury stock



-




(3,997)


Net cash used in financing activities



(3,777)




(4,747)











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



8,754




(4,789)


Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



4,444




9,233


Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period


$

13,198



$

4,444











Supplemental cash flow information:









Cash paid for income taxes, net of (refunds)


$

4,792



$

1,121


Cash paid for interest


$

415



$

247


Non-cash investing activities









Accrued purchase of property and equipment


$

137



$

424


Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations


$

94



$

83


SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.

