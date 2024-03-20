FMC Corporation appoints executive leaders for North America and Latin America

PHILADELPHIA, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), an agricultural sciences company, today announced Darren Dillenbeck, president, FMC U.S.A., has been elected vice president and president of FMC North America. The company also announced that Renato Guimarães will join FMC as vice president and president of FMC Latin America. Both appointments are effective April 1.

Under Dillenbeck's leadership, FMC has grown market share and successfully introduced several new products in the U.S. and Canada, including Altacor® Evo insecticide, Coragen® MaX insecticide and Ethos® Elite insecticide/biofungicide. Dillenbeck joined FMC in 2018 and led the company's Canadian business until being named president of FMC U.S.A. in 2022. He has more than 25 years of experience in the agricultural industry, including commercial leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Dow AgroSciences. He will join the FMC Operating Committee and will report to Ronaldo Pereira, executive vice president, president of FMC Americas.

"Darren is an exceptional commercial leader who has delivered strong results in the U.S. and Canada," said Mark Douglas, president and CEO. "His strategic acumen and customer orientation will continue to serve as a bridge to bring our organization closer to the distributors, retailers and growers we serve. In recent years, FMC has accelerated the introduction of new products in North America, and we expect this trend to continue as we prepare to launch several technologies in the coming years, including new active ingredients, new biological products and applications for precision agriculture. Darren will play an instrumental role leading the region on this exciting journey."

Guimarães brings more than three decades of agribusiness experience to his new role leading FMC's Latin America region. He most recently served as CEO of one of the largest and fastest-growing crop protection retailers in Brazil. He held sales and marketing leadership roles of increasing responsibility and scope for more than two decades at Sandoz/Novartis/Syngenta in Brazil.

"Renato is a highly respected leader in the crop protection industry in Brazil and throughout the region," Douglas added. "With extensive experience across the value chain, including at tier-one crop protection companies, retailers and operating his own farm, he has a comprehensive view of agriculture and the opportunities in crop protection today and in the future. He arrives at an important time in our Latin America business as we emerge from organizational changes over the last several months and focus on profitably growing our business, strengthening our relationships with growers and introducing a pipeline of new products in Latin America, including recently launched Onsuva® fungicide, Premio® Star insecticide and Presence® Full bionematicide."

Guimarães graduated as an agronomist from the School of Agriculture of Lavras (ESAL) in Brazil and earned his MBA from Fundação Dom Cabral. He will be based at the company's Latin America regional headquarters in Campinas, Brazil. Guimarães will join the FMC Operating Committee and report to Pereira.

