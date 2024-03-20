EDP Renewables has activated 202 MWp of solar capacity in Portugal. The plant, in the district of Lisbon, was awarded to the company in the country's inaugural solar energy auction. It is the company's largest solar facility in Europe thus far. EDP Renewables has commenced operations at the 202 MWp Cerca solar plant in the Portuguese municipalities of Alenquer and Azambuja. The plant features more than 310,000 bifacial solar panels, capable of absorbing solar energy from both sides. EDP Renewables said this maximizes its conversion into renewable electricity. - The project can power nearly 100,000 ...

