By adding the PVA-1500 Series I-V curve tracer to its portfolio, Fluke now offers tools for solar professionals servicing everything from distributed-generation arrays to utility-scale projects. From pv magazine USA Fluke, a specialist in test and measurement instruments for solar installers, aims to bring streamlined testing services to utility-scale solar technicians with the announcement of the PVA-1500 Series I-V curve tracer. Fluke said it offers efficient and reliable array testing that can result in maximizing return on investment (ROI). The new curve tracer can cut testing time with its ...

