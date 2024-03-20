Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Herausragende Bohrergebnisse! Kurspotenzial von 500-1.000% ist hier durchaus möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
20.03.24
08:10 Uhr
5,480 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5805,90018:48
PR Newswire
20.03.2024 | 17:18
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

Vesuvius plc

20 March 2024

Notification of Transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mrs Susie MacLeod (PCA)

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Spouse of Robert MacLeod, Non-Executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Vesuvius plc

b)

LEI

213800ORZ521W585SY02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B82YXW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.85686

14,338

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

14,338

- Price

£4.85686

- Total

£69,637.66

e)

Date of the transaction

19 March 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)


Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.