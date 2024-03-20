Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20
Vesuvius plc
20 March 2024
Notification of Transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mrs Susie MacLeod (PCA)
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Spouse of Robert MacLeod, Non-Executive Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Vesuvius plc
b)
LEI
213800ORZ521W585SY02
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£4.85686
14,338
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
14,338
- Price
£4.85686
- Total
£69,637.66
e)
Date of the transaction
19 March 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com