Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Vesuvius plc

20 March 2024

Notification of Transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation.



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mrs Susie MacLeod (PCA) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Spouse of Robert MacLeod, Non-Executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Vesuvius plc b) LEI 213800ORZ521W585SY02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £4.85686 14,338 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 14,338 - Price £4.85686 - Total £69,637.66 e) Date of the transaction 19 March 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)