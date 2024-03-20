Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
20.03.24
08:03 Uhr
PR Newswire
20.03.2024 | 17:30
Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

20 March 2024

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

On 18 March 2024, an award of nominally priced options of £0.05 granted to Richard Tyson under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan on 14 November 2023 vested on the basis set out in the table below. This award comprised part of the buy-out arrangements which replaced Richard's 2021 LTIP awards from his previous employer, TT Electronics plc, which lapsed in connection with his joining the Company.

Number of shares granted

Number of shares to vest

Dividend equivalents

Total number of shares to vest

27,872

12,237

1,284

13,521

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Tyson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive and PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford Instruments plc

b)

LEI

213800J364EZD6UCE231

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Options to acquire ordinary shares of £0.05 each in Oxford Instruments plc


GB0006650450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of award of nominally priced options of £0.05 made under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan on 14 November 2023 (12,237) plus dividend shares received (1,284).

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.05

13,521

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

13,521

£0.05. Market value £20.80 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

18 March 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com


© 2024 PR Newswire
