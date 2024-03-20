Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20
20 March 2024
Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")
Director/PDMR shareholding
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
On 18 March 2024, an award of nominally priced options of £0.05 granted to Richard Tyson under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan on 14 November 2023 vested on the basis set out in the table below. This award comprised part of the buy-out arrangements which replaced Richard's 2021 LTIP awards from his previous employer, TT Electronics plc, which lapsed in connection with his joining the Company.
Number of shares granted
Number of shares to vest
Dividend equivalents
Total number of shares to vest
27,872
12,237
1,284
13,521
The Company makes this announcement, including the notification below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Tyson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive and PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Oxford Instruments plc
b)
LEI
213800J364EZD6UCE231
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Options to acquire ordinary shares of £0.05 each in Oxford Instruments plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of award of nominally priced options of £0.05 made under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan on 14 November 2023 (12,237) plus dividend shares received (1,284).
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
13,521
£0.05. Market value £20.80 per share
e)
Date of the transaction
18 March 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
