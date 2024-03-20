Anzeige
20.03.2024 | 17:50
Newsweek Names New Hampshire Federal Credit Union One of America's Best Regional Credit Unions

4 1/2 Stars

CONCORD, NH / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / New Hampshire Federal Credit Union (NHFCU) was recently named to America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions by Newsweek. This list recognizes the top 250 regional banks and 250 credit unions in the United States. NHFCU received four and a half out of five stars from Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights Group. https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-regional-banks-credit-unions-2024/new-hampshire

New Hampshire Federal Credit Union Logo

New Hampshire Federal Credit Union Logo
New Hampshire Federal Credit Union Logo NHFCU.org



According to Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek, "In an era where digital advancements can overshadow personalized service, regional banks and credit unions stand out for their customer-centric financial services."

NHFCU's VP of Financial Services and Marketing, Polly Saltmarsh, stated, "We are proud and excited to be recognized on the national level like this. We know we are a strong organization committed to making a positive difference for our members and communities - but now, the entire country knows. We are grateful to our members and our employees who make this work for us every day."

NHFCU is a $330 million full-service cooperative financial institution with locations in Concord and Lee, NH. NHFCU also offers free financial education and coaching through their Centers for Finance & Education. To learn more about NHFCU and the Centers for Finance & Education, call (603) 224-7731 or visit their website, www.nhfcu.org.

###

Contact Information

Concord Monitor
news@cmonitor.com

SOURCE: New Hampshire Federal Credit Union

