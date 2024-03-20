Regulatory News:

The shareholders of La Française des Jeux (Paris:FDJ) are notified that an Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. on 25 April 2024 at the Palais des Congrès, Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Shareholders who wouldn't be able to physically attend the meeting will be able to follow the General Meeting live on the company's website at www.groupefdj.com.

The preliminary notice convening the meeting and including the agenda, draft resolutions and details of how to take part in the meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on 20 March 2024. The convening notice will appear in the Journal Spécial des Sociétés on 8 April 2024.

All documents and information in connection with the meeting will be available to shareholders as laid down in applicable regulations. They are directly available online on the Company's website (www.groupefdj.com, under the "Finance Annual General Meeting" section. Documents already available include the following:

Universal Registration Document for the financial year ended 31 December 2023;

- Preliminary notice of meeting published today in the BALO;

- Board of Directors' report to the General Meeting.

All documentation related to the General Meeting will be available in full online by 4 April 2024 at the latest.

Shareholders are reminded that they may address their written questions to the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and as specified in the preliminary notice of meeting published in the BALO. As part of this process, FDJ allows shareholders to send written questions accompanied by a certificate of shareholder account registration, by email, to the following address: agfdj2024@lfdj.com.

In addition to the legally regulated procedure for written questions, shareholders will have the chance to ask questions on 25 April 2024 during the Q&A session of the General Meeting, either live in the room if they are present at the General Meeting, or via a live chat that can be accessed when connected to the General Meeting's live webcast.

For any enquiries, shareholders can call the following toll-free number: 0805 650 660.

Shareholders can also contact us via the following email address:

contact@actionnaires-fdj.com.

About FDJ Group

France's leading gaming operator and one of the industry leaders worldwide, FDJ offers responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games), sports betting (through its ParionsSport point de vente et ParionsSport en ligne brands), horse-race betting and poker. FDJ's performance is driven by a large portfolio of iconic brands, the leading local sales network in France, a growing market, and recurring investments. The Group implements an innovative strategy to increase the attractiveness of its gaming and service offering across all distribution channels, by offering a responsible customer experience.

FDJ Group is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro indices.

For more information, visit www.groupefdj.com

