Getlink (Paris:GET) announces that on 19 March 2024 it filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the French financial market regulator) the 2023 Universal Registration Document (URD). This Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report as at 31 December 2023, the Board of Directors' corporate governance report, the description of the share buyback programme and the non-financial performance statement.

This document in French is available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted and downloaded from the company's website (www.getlinkgroup.com). It is also available on the AMF website www.amf-france.org.

