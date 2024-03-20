Altair Engineering SimSolid Transforms Simulation for Electronics Industry

Revolutionary multi-disciplinary solver for printed circuit boards (PCB) and integrated circuits (IC)

TROY, Mich., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, announced the upcoming release of Altair SimSolid for electronics, bringing game-changing fast, easy, and precise multi-physics scenario exploration for electronics, from chips, PCBs, and ICs to full system design.

"As the electronics industry pushes the boundaries of complexity and miniaturization, engineers have struggled with simulations that often compromise on detail for expediency. Altair SimSolid will empower engineers to capture the intricate complexities of PCBs and ICs without simplification," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "Traditional simulation methods often require approximations when analyzing PCB structures due to their complexity. Altair SimSolid eliminates these approximations to run more accurate simulations for complex problems with vast dimensional disparities."

Altair SimSolid has revolutionized conventional analysis in its ability to accurately predict complex structural problems with blazing-fast speed while eliminating the complexity of laborious hours of modeling. It eliminates geometry simplification and meshing, the two most time-consuming and expertise-intensive tasks done in traditional finite element analysis. As a result, it delivers results in seconds to minutes - up to 25x faster than traditional finite element solvers - and effortlessly handles complex assemblies.

Having experienced fast adoption in the aerospace and automotive industries, two sectors that typically experience challenges associated with massive structures, Altair SimSolid is poised to play a significant role in the electronics market. The initial release, expected in Q2 2024, will support structural and thermal analysis for PCBs and ICs with full electromagnetics analysis coming in a future release.

The simulation market is increasingly looking to leverage AI technology to develop physics-informed neural networks. Altair SimSolid's unmatched ability to rapidly and accurately model and simulate complex electronics systems will become essential for training large use cases quickly and economically.

Streamlined Electromagnetic Simulation - No Mesh Necessary

The journey from electronic computer-aided design (ECAD) to simulation has historically been strewn with the obstacles of mesh generation - a necessary but time-intensive step that delays insights and stretches project timelines. Altair SimSolid's meshless technology will tackle intricate challenges like signal integrity (SI), power integrity (PI), and electromagnetic compatibility/interference (EMC/EMI), all while making electromagnetic simulations more accessible and efficient. The solution's ECAD to simulation workflow will empower users to surpass conventional boundaries and seamlessly scale from meters to nanometers, ensuring every detail is perfectly rendered. This translates to faster time to results and the ability to solve even more complex electromagnetic problems, empowering engineers to achieve superior design outcomes.

A Comprehensive Simulation Suite

As Altair SimSolid advances towards the inclusion of full-wave electromagnetics, it showcases Altair's vision of a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary simulation environment. This evolution not only sets a new standard against traditional, mesh-reliant systems but it also promises a future where thermal, structural, and electromagnetic challenges are addressed within a unified, meshless platform for rapid and precise design iterations.

To learn more about Altair SimSolid, visit https://altair.com/simsolid.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

