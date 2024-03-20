Biotalys NV: Invitation to the ordinary general shareholders meeting and an extraordinary shareholders meeting

Publication of the annual report 2023

Press release - regulated information

Ghent, BELGIUM, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -Biotalys(the "Company" or "Biotalys"), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company pioneering protein-based biocontrol solutions for sustainable crop protection, has the honor to invite its shareholders, holders of subscription rights and all other persons entitled to participate in its shareholders meetings, to the ordinary general shareholders meeting and an extraordinary shareholders meeting that will be held on Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 10.00h CET at the Company's headquarters.

Shareholders can also exercise their voting rights by mail or by written proxy. Furthermore, the Company recommends its securities holders to exercise their right to ask questions about the agenda items for the shareholders meetings in writing in advance of the meetings. More information about voting by mail or by written proxy and exercising the right to ask questions can be found in the convening notice.

In order to be admitted to the shareholders meetings, the holders of securities issued by the Company must comply with Article 7:134 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations and the Company's Articles of Association and meet the requirements outlined in the convening notice. The convening notice and other documents relating to the shareholders meetings, including the Biotalys annual report for 2023, can be found on the Company's website.

Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.

