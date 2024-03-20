Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Herausragende Bohrergebnisse! Kurspotenzial von 500-1.000% ist hier durchaus möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CS50 | ISIN: BE0974386188 | Ticker-Symbol: 86C
Frankfurt
20.03.24
08:15 Uhr
3,290 Euro
-0,060
-1,79 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOTALYS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOTALYS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3303,45018:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2024 | 18:10
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biotalys NV: Invitation to the ordinary general shareholders meeting and an extraordinary shareholders meeting

Publication of the annual report 2023

Press release - regulated information

Ghent, BELGIUM, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -Biotalys(the "Company" or "Biotalys"), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company pioneering protein-based biocontrol solutions for sustainable crop protection, has the honor to invite its shareholders, holders of subscription rights and all other persons entitled to participate in its shareholders meetings, to the ordinary general shareholders meeting and an extraordinary shareholders meeting that will be held on Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 10.00h CET at the Company's headquarters.

Shareholders can also exercise their voting rights by mail or by written proxy. Furthermore, the Company recommends its securities holders to exercise their right to ask questions about the agenda items for the shareholders meetings in writing in advance of the meetings. More information about voting by mail or by written proxy and exercising the right to ask questions can be found in the convening notice.

In order to be admitted to the shareholders meetings, the holders of securities issued by the Company must comply with Article 7:134 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations and the Company's Articles of Association and meet the requirements outlined in the convening notice. The convening notice and other documents relating to the shareholders meetings, including the Biotalys annual report for 2023, can be found on the Company's website.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:
Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
T: +32

About Biotalys
Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.

Attachments

  • Press release invitation AGM and EGM_20 March 2024 (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ca160ad8-dc2b-4792-82e4-8c475efc7612)
  • Persbericht uitnodiging AV en BAV_20 maart 2024 (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4d4f53c2-fca6-4f17-ab2a-6939893d9adf)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.