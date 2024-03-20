Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Herausragende Bohrergebnisse! Kurspotenzial von 500-1.000% ist hier durchaus möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552 | Ticker-Symbol: FKM
Tradegate
18.03.24
21:20 Uhr
51,45 Euro
-0,05
-0,10 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,1552,3018:23
52,1552,3018:23
PR Newswire
20.03.2024 | 18:12
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA: Key information relating to proposed cash dividend

OSLO, Norway, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA's Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 17 April 2024, to pay an ordinary dividend to Aker's shareholders of NOK 15.50 per share for the fiscal year 2023, and that the Annual General Meeting authorizes the Board to adopt an additional dividend during 2024 based on the 2023 annual accounts.

Dividend amount: NOK 15.50 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Approval date: 17 April 2024
Last day including right: 17 April 2024
Ex-date: 18 April 2024
Record Date: 19 April 2024
Payment date: On or about 29 April 2024

For further information, please contact:

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 450 32 090
Email: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--key-information-relating-to-proposed-cash-dividend,c3948788

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-key-information-relating-to-proposed-cash-dividend-302094882.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.