Aker ASA: Key information relating to proposed cash dividend

OSLO, Norway, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA's Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 17 April 2024, to pay an ordinary dividend to Aker's shareholders of NOK 15.50 per share for the fiscal year 2023, and that the Annual General Meeting authorizes the Board to adopt an additional dividend during 2024 based on the 2023 annual accounts.

Dividend amount: NOK 15.50 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Approval date: 17 April 2024

Last day including right: 17 April 2024

Ex-date: 18 April 2024

Record Date: 19 April 2024

Payment date: On or about 29 April 2024

For further information, please contact:

Investor contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA

Tel: +47 450 32 090

Email: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Media contact:

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA

Tel: +47 907 84 878

Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

