Mermaid Chart Raises $7.5M to Reinvent Visual Collaboration for Enterprises

The company is addressing a critical need for tools that help enterprise teams communicate, collaborate, and problem-solve.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Mermaid Chart , the company offering text-based diagramming and workflow management tools, today announced it has raised $7.5 million in Seed funding. The funding milestone coincides with the unveiling of Mermaid Chart's first line of enterprise products, designed to help professionals across industries better communicate, collaborate, and solve business problems through visuals and diagrams.

Mermaid Chart's rapid global adoption has attracted investment from notable firms, including Microsoft's M12 , Sequoia Capital , Open Core Ventures (Sid Sibrandij, CEO, GitLab), Streamlined Ventures , Good Friends Capital (Dave Gilboa, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Warby Parker), V1 VC (Benny Joseph, Chief Technology, Allbirds), Irregular Expressions , Firebrand VC , Elefund , Anorak Ventures , Gaingels , Mana Ventures , and others.

"The widespread interest in our Seed round underscores the demand for innovative text-based diagramming tooling across the enterprise world to streamline workflows and enhance communication," said Andrew Firestone, CEO, Mermaid Chart. "To have the creators of both GitLab and GitHub joining together in this round is true validation of what we've achieved."

Mermaid Chart was founded by Knut Sveidqvist , creator of the award-winning Mermaid open-source project, a JavaScript-based diagramming and charting tool that garnered over 8 million users in 2023 and has achieved nearly 65,000 GitHub stars. The Mermaid Chart platform was built on top of Mermaid's core components, providing additional tools and functionality to bring value to its enterprise customer base.

Mermaid Chart users can build and collaborate on diagrams such as flowcharts, state diagrams and mindmaps in seconds or minutes - significantly faster than with traditional graphical user interface (GUI) tools.

"Our belief is that the future of software is open core and the future of visual collaboration is in text, voice, and automation," said Sveidqvist, CTO of Mermaid Chart. "We will continue to build and give back to the Mermaid open-source community while expanding the technology that we've built to generate meaningful results for enterprise teams."

Mermaid Chart recently introduced a new Visual Editor for flowcharts and an AI-powered diagram generator , allowing enterprises to generate, customize, and manage workflows from large complex diagrams. These new enterprise-grade products leverage the power of automation and AI to facilitate easy visual collaboration, enabling teams to work together efficiently, regardless of their location.

The Visual Editor represents a leap forward in the Mermaid universe, where design customization has always been a limiting factor for adoption. Mermaid AI opens Mermaid's text-based approach to the world outside of software engineers and allows any user to render large complex visuals from plain text prompts, with no technical expertise. The combination of these features and a full suite of collaboration tools positions Mermaid Chart to drive results for enterprise customers across all industries and sectors.

"Mermaid's open-core is enjoyed by millions of software engineers globally, and its software is supported natively in GitLab, GitHub, and others," said Sid Sijbrandij, Co-Founder and CEO of GitLab and Founder of Open Core Ventures. "Mermaid Chart is expanding the community by bringing the benefits of Mermaid to all types of business users, leveraging AI as a catalyst. The use cases and business opportunities adjacent to the technology are significant and we're excited to support the team in this next phase of growth."

Looking ahead, Mermaid Chart is set to expand its software capabilities significantly. Plans are underway to introduce automated documentation tools tailored for software engineers, advanced AI-driven diagramming features, and comprehensive workflow management solutions. The company is also developing a full-service on-premise package designed for high-security organizations. This offering aims to address the growing need for robust data security in software tools.

"We are thrilled to invest in Mermaid Chart, a company that is changing the way people create and share diagrams and visuals," said Jason McBride, Partner at M12. "They are offering enterprises a suite of tools that support this constantly evolving landscape; one that calls for a simple yet powerful solution for creating diagrams and charts of varying complexity. We look forward to supporting the team as they continue to grow and innovate."

For more information about Mermaid Chart and its products, visit www.mermaidchart.com .

