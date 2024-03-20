Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon: VRCCO Celebrates the Opening of its Emergency & Specialty Veterinary Hospital and Food Truck Pavilion

The Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon sets a new standard for excellence with a state-of-the-art facility and exterior community space.

BEND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / The Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon is excited to announce that the doors to its new state-of-the-art emergency and specialty hospital are now open. This facility supports VRCCO's vision to deliver the best experience and healthcare by delivering one-of-a-kind experiences for its community of pet parents and patient guests.





VRCCO's new hospital offers the most advanced veterinary care in Central Oregon, with 24/7 emergency services and specialties, including the Bone, Joint & Spine Center, surgery, internal medicine, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, neurology and rehabilitation therapy. The hospital's intentional design includes everything from advanced equipment and technology like Central Oregon's first pet-dedicated MRI to Vet Cadets, a certified childcare center for staff and community members. This facility was built to support VRCCO team members, allowing them to push the boundaries of veterinary medicine in order to achieve outcomes that may otherwise not be possible.

Accompanying its hospital is VRCCO's new food truck pavilion and beer garden, which is now open next to the main facility. Ponch's Place is a space for the community to gather for food, drinks and entertainment. This pavilion offers local craft beverages and delicious cuisine from four different food trucks - Carmelitas, Alley Dogz, Sweet Herb and God of Pizza. VRCCO hopes to exceed your expectations when you visit this location, and expects that you are met with a welcoming and supportive atmosphere both inside and outside of their main facility.

Additionally, VRCCO is excited to celebrate this achievement with Central Oregon on Saturday, April 13 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Its grand opening party will take place at Ponch's Place and will include a ribbon cutting, tours of the hospital, musical entertainment and special food truck samplings. Also, they will be offering 1$ off all GoodLife beers on tap, plus proceeds of these beers will benefit the VRCCO Care Fund which provides financial assistance to pet-parents facing hardship in the Central Oregon community.

The Veterinary Referral Center is still operating in its original location as a dedicated Urgent Care Center on 1820 NW Monterey Pines Drive in Bend. This location offers VRCCO standards with same-day convenience and is open Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. for cases that are urgent but not in critical condition. With two locations now available, VRCCO can better serve Central Oregon pets and help you on your journey to become your pet's hero.

For more information on the VRCCO Grand Opening Event, please visit: https://vrcvet.com/grand-opening-event/.

For general questions or to schedule an appointment, please contact:

VRCCO Emergency & Specialty Hospital: 541-209-6960, info@vrcvet.com

Urgent Care Center at VRCCO: 541-204-1261, infowest@vrcvet.com

For general information, please visit: www.vrcvet.com.

