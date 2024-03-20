Regulatory News:

The board of directors of Veolia (Paris:VIE), which met on March 12, 2024, has decided, on the recommendation of the nominations committee, to propose a number of detailed changes to the general assembly on April 25, 2024, as outlined below.

Diversity within Veolia's board of directors is of paramount importance as it brings a variety of perspectives, experiences, and skills. By including members from different nationalities, the board can better understand and respond to the challenges and opportunities of the global markets in which the company operates. In line with this vision, if the resolutions of the annual general assembly on April 25, 2024, are adopted in accordance with the recommendations, the board will consist of 15 members representing six nationalities, with a majority of 54.5% female directors.

Proposed changes to the composition of the board of directors:

The appointment of Ms. Julia Marton-Lefèvre as a director

Ms. Julia Marton-Lefèvre, of French and American nationalities, has held prominent executive positions in international organizations (UNESCO, International Council for Science), academic institutions (University for Peace at Costa Rica, Yale University and the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies (IHEID) in Switzerland), and environmental organizations, culminating in an eight-year term as head of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). She has also served in non-executive roles at the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES). She is currently the president of the Villars Institute, the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, the executive committee of the Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement, the advisory board of the Institute for Sustainable Development and International Relations (IDDRI), and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Renewal as directors of Ms. Isabelle Courville and Mr. Guillaume Texier, whose terms expires on April 25, 2024, Ms. Nathalie Rachou having not requested the renewal of her mandate



The appointment of Mr. Guillaume Texier, subject to his renewal as a director by the general assembly, as chairman of the accounts and audit committee, replacing Ms. Nathalie Rachou



The appointment, effective from the general assembly on April 25, 2024, due to the fact that Ms. Maryse Aulagnon will no longer be considered independent from the same general assembly, of:



Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar, as lead director , who will chair the board of directors in the absence or incapacity of the chairman;



Mr. Olivier Andriès, as chairman of the remuneration committee.

will no longer be considered independent from the same general assembly, of:

The Board of Directors warmly thanks Ms. Nathalie Rachou for her involvement in its work over the past twelve years, and in particular for her involvement in the specialized committee formed during the merger project with Suez.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with nearly 218,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2023, the Veolia group provided 113 million inhabitants with drinking water and 103 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 63 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 45,351 million euros in 2023. www.veolia.com

