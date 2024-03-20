Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Herausragende Bohrergebnisse! Kurspotenzial von 500-1.000% ist hier durchaus möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915268 | ISIN: FR0000063737 | Ticker-Symbol: BAQ
Frankfurt
20.03.24
08:03 Uhr
39,700 Euro
-0,300
-0,75 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AUBAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUBAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,05040,80018:59
Actusnews Wire
20.03.2024 | 18:23
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AUBAY: 2023 annual results: Operating margin from ordinary activities: 8.9% - Net income attributable to owners of the parent: EUR 33.4 million - Record net cash: EUR 93 million - Dividend maintained at EUR 1.20 per share

In € thousands20232022Change
Revenue534,116513,547+4.0%
Operating profit from ordinary activities47,38553,168-10.9%
As a % of revenue8.9%10.4%
Cost of performance shares(1,328)(1,606)
Other operating income and expenses(3,728)(1,478)
Operating profit42,32950,084-15.5%
Financial income/(expense)1,047(681)
Tax (expense)/income(9,968)(13,774)
Net income from consolidated companies33,40835,629-6.2%
As a % of revenue6.3%6.9%
Net income attributable to owners of the parent33,40835,629
Headcount7,7797,819-0.5%
Net cash92,99283,410+11.5%

Aubay's Board of Directors, which met on March 20, 2024 under Chairman Christian Aubert, approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for 2023. The financial statements have been audited by the Statutory Auditors and the auditors' report will be issued once the procedures required to publish the company's Universal Registration Document have been completed.

2023 ended with a solid performance, demonstrating the Group's ability to adapt and seize opportunities in a more challenging market environment, particularly in the second and third quarters, after the exceptional momentum of 2021 and 2022.

Annual revenue amounted to €534.1 million, up 4.0% in purely organic terms, with dynamic growth of 6.5% in France (to €280.5 million) and 1.4% internationally (to €253.6 million), with Italy in the process of stabilizing its business.

Operating margin from ordinary activities at 8.9%, at the higher end of the forecast range

Against this backdrop, the management resources deployed by the Group and the achievement of a slightly better-than-expected productivity rate enabled operating margin from ordinary activities to be at the top end of the range revised in October.

At 8.9%, it remains among the highest on the market. Aubay thus demonstrates its resilience confronted with external impacts, maintaining a good ratio between the evolution of its sales prices and its average salary in a more normalized environment.

Operating profit: €42.3 million

Operating profit came to €42.3 million, including the cost of free shares, down on the previous year at €1.3 million (vs. €1.6 million in 2022), and an exceptional restructuring provision in Italy of €1.6 million.

Net margin maintained at 6.3%

Group financial loss improved with a growth of €1.0 million after a loss of €0.7 million in 2022, including €1.8 million in financial income from cash investments and €0.8 million in financial expenses, half of which relates to IFRS 16 debts. Tax rate fell from 28% to 23% across the Group. Net income attributable to owners of the parent, came to €33.4 million, down by a moderate 6.2% compared to last year's record level net income (€35.6 million).

Financial position

Cash flow generated by the Group's activities reached an exceptional €41.7 million (vs. €33.9 million in 2022), enabling net cash to exceed the Group's expectations, at €93.0 million, after dividend payments of €15.9 million and the cancellation of treasury shares for the amount of €8.6 million (reminder: 239,850 cancelled shares on December 28, 2023).

Proposed dividend of €1.20 per share maintained

In light of this solidly maintained performance and the Group's high cash-assets, the Board of Directors has decided to propose an unchanged dividend of €1.20 per share in respect of 2023 to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 14, 2024, representing a payout ratio of 47% of net income. Taking into account the interim dividend of €0.50 per share paid on November 10, 2023, the balance to be paid will amount to €0.70 per share.

CSR strategy guided by an ambitious roadmap

Aubay has delivered another year of responsible and sustainable growth and improved all of its roadmap indicators:

EnvironmentSocialGovernance
Electrical consumptionDIVERSITY(percentage of women in management)
vs. 33% in 2022		% of women in
management positions
-26%down vs. 201835%44%
Paper consumptionINCLUSION(employment rate
of disabled people
in France)
vs. 3.2% in 2022		Anti-corruption
training rate
-77%down vs. 20183.3%96%
Transition towards
renewable energy		TRAINING(in hours)
vs. 2022
68%of renewable energy sites
on the rise		+21%
SPONSORSHIP(in value)
vs. 2022
+22%

These excellent performances have been recognized by the main rating agencies:

ecovadis2023 Score: 78/100Platinum medal
EthiFinance2023 Score: 68/100
Humpact2023 Score: 4.5/5Ranked 27th/295
CDP2023 Score: B scoreVs C in 2022

Outlook for 2024

Aubay continues to evolve in a market marked by the cautiousness of its major customers, particularly in the banking sector. There are a high number of projects, but cost management remains a key issue for several of the Group's strategic customers.

In this demanding market, 2024 performance will nevertheless benefit from a positive calendar effect (+2 days on average), and the Group will maintain a constant focus over its productivity and the preservation of its margins.

Against this backdrop, our ambition for 2024 remains to post revenue of between €534 and €550 million and an operating margin of between 8.5% and 9.5%.

Aubay will publish its 2024 first-quarter revenue on April 24, 2024 after the close of trading.

Glossary

Organic revenue growth: This refers to growth calculated for a constant scope of activity for a given period, excluding revenues from companies that were acquired or sold during the period. As Aubay conducts most of its business in the euro zone, any impact from changes in exchange rates is minimal.

2023
Organic growth+4.0%
Impact of changes in scope-
Growth as reported+4.0%

Operating profit from ordinary activities: this indicator corresponds to operating profit before the cost of free shares and other income and expenses that are unusual, abnormal or infrequent and that are booked separately in order to facilitate understanding of an entity's recurring operating performance.

Operating margin from ordinary activities: this indicator, which is expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of operating income from ordinary activities to revenue.

Net debt or net cash (excluding rental liabilities): this indicator represents the difference between an entity's cash and debt. If the result is negative, it is referred to as net debt. If it is positive, it is referred to as net cash.

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 7,779 employees in seven countries at December 31, 2023 (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom). Aubay generated revenue of €534.1 million in 2023.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters: AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Euronext Tech Leaders

Contacts

Amaury Dugast - Actus Finance - Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr

David Fuks - Co-Chief Operating Officer - Finance Department - Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 - E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

APPENDICES

Statement of financial position as of December 31, 202 3
ASSETS (in € thousands)Dec. 31, 2023Dec. 31, 2022
Goodwill131,305131,305
Intangible assets884597
Property, plant & equipment4,2834,978
Right of use relating to leases19,82913,850
Equity-accounted investees--
Other financial assets2,1812,053
Deferred tax assets3,9292,603
Other non-current assets1,5301,782
NON-CURRENT ASSETS163,941157,168
Inventories and work in progress736926
Assets on contracts34,93235,458
Trade receivables121,914127,890
Other receivables and accruals41,13938,510
Marketable securities42,33040,272
Cash at bank and in hand52,56645,581
CURRENT ASSETS293,617288,637
TOTAL ASSETS457,558445,805
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in € thousands)Dec. 31, 2023Dec. 31, 2022
Capital6,5326,634
Additional paid-in capital and consolidated reserves221411208,443
Net income attributable to owners of the parent33,40835,629
Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group261,351250,706
Minority interests00
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY261,351250,706
Borrowings and financial liabilities: non-current portion1,0781,611
Rental liabilities due in more than 1 year15,4399,720
Deferred tax liabilities11
Provisions for contingencies and expenses8,8966,600
Other non-current liabilities358259
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES25,77218,191
Borrowings and financial liabilities: current portion824832
Rental liabilities due within 1 year5,0844,555
Trade and other payables36,91739,104
Contract liabilities20,59525,615
Other current liabilities107,015106,802
CURRENT LIABILITIES170,435176,908
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES457,558445,805

Income statement for 2023
In € thousands2023%2022%
Revenue534,116100%513,547100%
Other operating income236 733
Purchases used in production and external charges(131,913) (118,959)
Staff costs(342,543) (329,662)
Taxes other than on income(4,509) (4,247)
Amortization, depreciation and provisions(8,038) (7,842)
Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods
Other operating income and expenses36 (402)
Operating profit from ordinary activities47,3858.9%53,16810.4%
Expenses linked to restricted share units and similar awards(1,328) (1,606)
Current operating profit46,0578.6%51,56210.0%
Other operating income and expenses(3,728) (1,478)
Operating profit42,3297.9%50,0849.8%
Income from cash and cash equivalents
Net borrowing costs(771) (478)
Other financial income and expenses1,818 (203)
Financial income/(expense)1,047 (681)
Income tax expense(9,968) 23%(13,774) 28%
Income from equity-accounted investees
Net income before results of discontinued operations or assets held for sale33,408 35,629
Net income after tax of discontinued operations or assets held for sale
Net income33,4086.3%35,6296.9%
Attributable to owners of the parent33,408 35,629
Minority interests0 0
Basic weighted average number of shares13,055,712 13,250,487
Earnings per share2.56 2.69
Diluted weighted average number of shares13,129,462 13,330,487
Diluted earnings per share*2.54 2.67

Cash flow statement for 2023
(in € thousands)20232022
Consolidated net income (including non-controlling interests)35,62935,629
Income from equity-accounted investees
Net depreciation, amortization and provisions and right of use relating to leases8,993 7,600
Non-cash expenses and income relating to share-based payments1,228 1,606
Other non-cash items
Dividend income(58) (57)
Gains and losses on disposals of fixed assets208 15
Cash flow after net interest expense and tax43,779 44,793
Net borrowing costs771 478
Tax expense (including deferred taxes)9,968 13,774
Cash flow before net interest expense and tax (A)54,518 59,045
Income tax payments (B)(10,979) (17,318)
Change in trade and other receivables (C)5,132 (15,157)
Change in trade and other payables (C)(6,973) 7,302
Change in WCR linked to operations (including debt related to employee benefits)(1,841) (7,855)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (D) = (A+B+C)41,698 33,872
Outflows for the acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets(1,805) (2,376)
Inflows from the disposal of tangible and intangible fixed assets17 68
Outflows for the acquisition of financial assets(5) (4)
Inflows from the disposal of financial assets
Change in loans and advances granted(74) 24
Disbursements (cash) related to business combinations, net of cash and cash equivalents
Dividends received58 57
Other operating cash flows
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (E)(1,809) (2,231)
Proceeds from capital increases
Amounts received upon the exercise of stock options
Purchases of treasury shares for cancellation
Purchases of and proceeds from the sale of treasury shares (6,614)
Dividends paid in the period:
- Net dividends paid to parent company shareholders(15,901) (16,701)
- Dividends paid to the non-controlling shareholders of consolidated companies (44)
Inflows from new borrowings
Repayment of loan debt(559) (1,806)
Repayment of rental liabilities(5,025) (5,541)
Net interest payments(771) (478)
Purchase of non-controlling minority interests (258)
Other financial cash flows
Net cash provided by (used in) financial activities (F)(30,870)(24,828)
Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates (G)9(30)
Change in net cash (D+E+F+G)9,028 6,783
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period85,839 79,056
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period94,86785,839
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nZxqZpWYlGacxnJrk5uWaZaWmWZnx2DHa2iYnGGeapadmW9gyWljnMrKZnFlm2xr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-84675-financial-statement-aubay-ra-2023-veng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.