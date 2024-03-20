DJ Guerbet: Change in Guerbet's Board of Directors.

Guerbet Guerbet: Change in Guerbet's Board of Directors. 20-March-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change in Guerbet's Board of Directors Villepinte, 20 March 2024: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, today appointed Hugues Lecat as "Censeur" (non-voting director) with immediate effect. Hugues Lecat's appointment as a director will be submitted for approval at the next Shareholders' Meeting. Following that General Meeting, a proposal will be made to the Board of Directors of Guerbet to appoint Hugues Lecat as Chairman of the board, replacing Didier Izabel (who will remain a director and Chairman of the Audit Committee until the end of his term of office of Director in 2026). Eric Guerbet (director and secretary of the Shareholders' Agreement between members of the Guerbet family) on behalf of all the Group's directors: "The members of the Board of Directors are delighted that Hugues Lecat has agreed to join the Guerbet Group as "Censeur" with the goal of becoming a director and subsequently Chairman of the board of the company, subject to approval by the Shareholders' Meeting. The management experience acquired by Hugues in large companies in the pharmaceutical sector will help guide the Group in achieving further success. His understanding of governance issues and his strategic vision will be valuable assets in an international environment that offers many development opportunities. Together with the representatives of the Guerbet family, the majority shareholder, Hugues Lecat will share their high ambitions for the Group, while safeguarding the interests of all shareholders. Hugues Lecat and David Hale, CEO of Guerbet, will complement each other perfectly as they work together to strengthen Guerbet's positions as a leader in France, Europe and worldwide in diagnostic and interventional imaging for patients and healthcare professionals." Hugues Lecat: "I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors of Guerbet and to have the opportunity to subsequently take over as its Chairman, subject to the agreement of its shareholders, and I would like to thank the members of the Board of Directors for their trust. I am very excited at the prospect of contributing to the future success of the Group. David Hale can count on my full support in developing the roadmap and implementing strategies that will strengthen our market position and drive long-term sustainable growth." Biography Hugues Lecat is a graduate of the NEOMA business school in Rouen and holds an MBA from INSEAD. He began his career in the pharmaceutical sector at Medtronic France in the mid-1990s, where he quickly demonstrated his skills in business development and financial management. In 1999, Hugues moved to the commercial operations arm of Aventis Pharma France, where he was Chief Financial Officer for four years. He subsequently held several senior management positions, including CEO of Théraplix, a subsidiary of Aventis Pharma specialising in pain treatment and OTC products, and CEO of Sanofi-Aventis OTC. In 2009, Hugues became CEO of Cooper Consumer Health, before joining Ethypharm in 2010. As its Chairman and CEO, Hugues transformed Ethypharm from its original focus on galenic development into an international pharmaceutical group focused on the central nervous system and injectable products for hospitals. He has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board since 2019. Hugues was also a member of the Board of Directors of NOVASEP on behalf of BPI between 2012 and 2017. Next event: Investor presentation 21 March 2024 Publication of 1st quarter 2024 revenue 25 April 2024 after market close About Guerbet At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. A pioneer in contrast media for 95 years, with more than 2,600 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 10% of our sales to research and development in four centres in France, in United States and Israël. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B-mid caps) and generated EUR786 million in revenue in 2023. Contacts: Guerbet Jérôme Estampes, Chief Financial Officer +33 1 45 91 50 00 / jerome.estampes@guerbet.com Christine Allard, Head of Communications +33 6 30 11 57 82 / christine.allard@guerbet.com Actifin Marianne Py, Financial Communications +33 1 80 48 25 31 / marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com Jennifer Jullia, Press +33.1.56.88.11.19 / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

