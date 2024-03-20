Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Herausragende Bohrergebnisse! Kurspotenzial von 500-1.000% ist hier durchaus möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870481 | ISIN: FR0000032526 | Ticker-Symbol: 4G8
Frankfurt
20.03.24
08:03 Uhr
31,200 Euro
-0,400
-1,27 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUERBET SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUERBET SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,65030,50019:02
Dow Jones News
20.03.2024 | 18:31
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guerbet: Change in Guerbet's Board of Directors.

DJ Guerbet: Change in Guerbet's Board of Directors. 

Guerbet 
Guerbet: Change in Guerbet's Board of Directors. 
20-March-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Change in Guerbet's Board of Directors 
 
 
Villepinte, 20 March 2024: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical 
imaging, today appointed Hugues Lecat as "Censeur" (non-voting director) with immediate effect. 
Hugues Lecat's appointment as a director will be submitted for approval at the next Shareholders' Meeting. Following 
that General Meeting, a proposal will be made to the Board of Directors of Guerbet to appoint Hugues Lecat as Chairman 
of the board, replacing Didier Izabel (who will remain a director and Chairman of the Audit Committee until the end of 
his term of office of Director in 2026). 
Eric Guerbet (director and secretary of the Shareholders' Agreement between members of the Guerbet family) on behalf of 
all the Group's directors: 
"The members of the Board of Directors are delighted that Hugues Lecat has agreed to join the Guerbet Group as 
"Censeur" with the goal of becoming a director and subsequently Chairman of the board of the company, subject to 
approval by the Shareholders' Meeting. The management experience acquired by Hugues in large companies in the 
pharmaceutical sector will help guide the Group in achieving further success. His understanding of governance issues 
and his strategic vision will be valuable assets in an international environment that offers many development 
opportunities. Together with the representatives of the Guerbet family, the majority shareholder, Hugues Lecat will 
share their high ambitions for the Group, while safeguarding the interests of all shareholders. Hugues Lecat and David 
Hale, CEO of Guerbet, will complement each other perfectly as they work together to strengthen Guerbet's positions as a 
leader in France, Europe and worldwide in diagnostic and interventional imaging for patients and healthcare 
professionals." 
Hugues Lecat: 
"I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors of Guerbet and to have the opportunity to subsequently take over as its 
Chairman, subject to the agreement of its shareholders, and I would like to thank the members of the Board of Directors 
for their trust. I am very excited at the prospect of contributing to the future success of the Group. David Hale can 
count on my full support in developing the roadmap and implementing strategies that will strengthen our market position 
and drive long-term sustainable growth." 
 
Biography 
 
Hugues Lecat is a graduate of the NEOMA business school in Rouen and holds an MBA from INSEAD. He began his career in 
the pharmaceutical sector at Medtronic France in the mid-1990s, where he quickly demonstrated his skills in business 
development and financial management. In 1999, Hugues moved to the commercial operations arm of Aventis Pharma France, 
where he was Chief Financial Officer for four years. He subsequently held several senior management positions, 
including CEO of Théraplix, a subsidiary of Aventis Pharma specialising in pain treatment and OTC products, and CEO of 
Sanofi-Aventis OTC. In 2009, Hugues became CEO of Cooper Consumer Health, before joining Ethypharm in 2010. As its 
Chairman and CEO, Hugues transformed Ethypharm from its original focus on galenic development into an international 
pharmaceutical group focused on the central nervous system and injectable products for hospitals. He has been Chairman 
of the Supervisory Board since 2019. Hugues was also a member of the Board of Directors of NOVASEP on behalf of BPI 
between 2012 and 2017. 
 
Next event: 
 
Investor presentation 
21 March 2024 
 
Publication of 1st quarter 2024 revenue 
25 April 2024 after market close 
 
 
 
About Guerbet 
At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a 
leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and 
digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. A pioneer in contrast media for 95 years, with more 
than 2,600 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 10% of our sales to research and development in 
four centres in France, in United States and Israël. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B-mid caps) and 
generated EUR786 million in revenue in 2023. 
Contacts: 
Guerbet 
Jérôme Estampes, Chief Financial Officer +33 1 45 91 50 00 / jerome.estampes@guerbet.com 
Christine Allard, Head of Communications +33 6 30 11 57 82 / christine.allard@guerbet.com 
Actifin 
Marianne Py, Financial Communications +33 1 80 48 25 31 / marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com 
Jennifer Jullia, Press +33.1.56.88.11.19 / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: GUERBET_evolutionCA_20032024VdefEN 
=------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Guerbet 
         Zone Paris Nord II 15 Rue des Vanesses 
         93420 Villepinte 
         France 
Internet:    https://www.guerbet.com/investors 
ISIN:      FR0000032526 
Euronext Ticker: GBT 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1863561 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1863561 20-March-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1863561&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2024 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.