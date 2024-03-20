Publication of the second convening notice (avis de convocation) and the final agenda

Claranova (Paris:CLA) informs its shareholders that its Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) will be held on Friday April 5, 2024, at 3 pm, at DESKEO La Défense- Grande Arche, 1 Parvis de la Défense, Auditorium de la Grande Arche de la Défense, 92800 Puteaux.

The original French language version of the second convening notice (avis de convocation) which includes the agenda and the draft resolutions to be submitted to the General Meeting was published in the French publication for legal announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires or BALO) of today, and is available on the Company's website in the Investors/Shareholders' Meeting section along with a translation in English for information purposes. The procedures for participating and voting in the Meeting are described in this convening notice.

Shareholders' attention is drawn to the fact that the agenda and draft resolutions presented in the preliminary convening notice published in the French publication for legal announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires or BALO) No. 26 of February 28, 2024 have been amended and completed in order to take into account certain adjustments decided by the Board of Directors on March 14, 2024 as well as the addition or amendment of certain resolutions submitted by certain shareholders.

The Board of Directors has decided not to approve the draft resolutions placed on the agenda of the General Meeting at the request of Mr. Crocquevieille and Mr. Normand regarding the dismissal of Mr. Francis Meston and Mr. Roger Bloxberg as members of Claranova's Board of Directors, and the appointment of Mr. Cyrille Crocquevieille as director. Insofar as necessary, it should be noted that these proposed appointment and dismissals, which have not been approved by the Board of Directors, will be put to a vote at the General Meeting under resolutions A for the dismissal of Mr. Francis Meston, B for the dismissal of Mr. Roger Bloxberg and C for the appointment of Mr. Cyrille Crocquevieille.

The other documents and information relating to this Meeting are available to the shareholders and may be consulted on the company's website www.claranova.com under "Shareholders' Meeting" in the Investors section, as required by the law and regulations.

Online voting through the VOTACCESSS platform

Shareholders are encouraged to vote by mail or online through the secure voting platform, VOTACCESS. With procedures for remote voting having thus been simplified, it is now possible to vote directly online as of March 20, 2024:

For registered shareholders: connect to the https://www.actionnaire.cic-marketsolutions.eu website using username and password existing or sent by the post.

For holders of bearer shares: go to the website of your bank and navigate to the line for Claranova shares, and if your bank is a member of the VOTACCESS system, you will be asked to vote. Shareholders may vote online through the VOTACCESS platform until April 4, 3 p.m. (Paris time).

Financial calendar:

April 5, 2024: General Meeting

May 7, 2024: Q3 revenue 2023-2024

