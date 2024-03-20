The LEGO Group: A NEW ERA FOR CREATIVITY: CREATORS NOW ABLE TO DESIGN & PUBLISH THEIR OWN LEGO® ISLANDS WITHIN FORTNITE

The LEGO Group and Epic Games announce the arrival of new LEGO tools in Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and Fortnite Creative, allowing creators around the world to design & publish their own LEGO Islands within Fortnite

At the 2024 Game Developers Conference, the two brands are putting the creative power of the LEGO System in Play into the hands of Fortnite creators, enabling them to build amazing new play experiences, and offering LEGO Templates to help them get started

In addition, the LEGO Group has launched three new LEGO Islands of its own within Fortnite, bringing even more fun and creative play experiences to gamers of all ages

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The LEGO Group and Epic Games have today announced that Fortnite creators across the world will now be able to design and build their own LEGO Islands within Fortnite, using LEGO elements. This will bring the iconic LEGO System in Play and its endless creative possibilities to life in a digital setting like never before.

Live onstage at the 2024 Game Developers' Conference (GDC), the two companies unveiled that LEGO elements, LEGO Styles and other LEGO Brand assets are now available in Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and Fortnite Creative - enabling creators to publish their own LEGO Islands for players of all ages to discover and enjoy together. There are four different templates available to get anyone started.

This will enable creators to build a range of different types of exciting experiences for LEGO fans within Fortnite, that they can enjoy solo or with friends. All published LEGO Islands must have an ESRB rating of E10+ to be accessible to players in the United States, and a PEGI rating of 7 to be accessible to players in most of Europe. All LEGO Islands utilize Epic Games' parental controls and safety features.

Fortnite creators who choose to publish their own LEGO Islands and are part of the Fortnite Island Creator Program can be eligible for payouts from their creations.

This is the latest to come from the long-term partnership between Epic Games and The LEGO Group - which kicked off in December 2023 with the launch of survival crafting adventure LEGO Fortnite. Since then, The LEGO Group has built and published several family-friendly LEGO Islands in Fortnite using UEFN for players to continue their LEGO gaming journey - of which three more exciting LEGO Islands were launched on stage at GDC:

LEGO Prop Hunt - builds on popular 'Prop Hunt' mechanics to create zany LEGO fun for you and other players within the expanse of a wacky shopping mall!

- builds on popular 'Prop Hunt' mechanics to create zany LEGO fun for you and other players within the expanse of a wacky shopping mall! LEGO Battle Arena - allows gamers to become the next Spinjitzu master! You can enroll in special training at the LEGO NINJAGO Dojo with Lloyd and the Masters of Spinjitzu, where you can compete against other trainees, hone your skills, and prove yourself.

- allows gamers to become the next Spinjitzu master! You can enroll in special training at the LEGO NINJAGO Dojo with Lloyd and the Masters of Spinjitzu, where you can compete against other trainees, hone your skills, and prove yourself. LEGO Cat Island Adventure - a playful game all about meeting and nurturing your relationship with a friendly cat on an island and spending time together. Players need to complete tasks to keep their cat happy, and they'll let you know if they are not!

These new LEGO Islands join 'LEGO Raft Survival' and 'LEGO Obby Fun', launched in February, with the ideas even being borne from favourite childhood memories of some of the LEGO Group's own developers.

"Today's announcement is a hugely important step in us democratizing creativity and putting the power of the LEGO brand into creators' hands like never before," said Kari Vinther Nielsen, Head of Play & Creator Growth at LEGO GAME. "We want kids and families to be able to enjoy a whole host of fun and engaging play experiences within Fortnite, and the potential this news offers for creators is incredibly exciting - we can't wait to see what everyone builds and how much the community enjoys the creations."

And there's still more to come - as the LEGO Group will unveil several more LEGO themed experiences inside Fortnite throughout 2024 and beyond.

About the LEGO Group

