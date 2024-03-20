ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.: ADM Tronics to Host Shareholder Video Call on March 27 to Update Launch and Significance of Vet-Sonotron Veterinary Pain Treatment Device

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / ADM Tronics (OTCQB:ADMT), an innovator of electronic medical device technologies, invites shareholders to a shareholder video call on March 27, 2024 at 2 PM Eastern, where shareholders will be updated about ADMT's new proprietary Vet-Sonotron®, non-invasive veterinary therapeutic technology. The Vet-Sonotron has demonstrated positive efficacy in treating pain and inflammation, without drugs nor adverse side effects, and is now in initial commercialization for pets and other animals, including horses.

Based on the positive therapeutic results demonstrated by the Vet-Sonotron, ADMT is in development of a human medical version - the Sonotron. When development is completed, ADMT intends to submit a 510(k) to the FDA for the Sonotron for use in the treatment of chronic and acute musculoskeletal pain conditions in humans. The non-invasive therapy delivered by the Sonotron has no known side effects and may be an effective option to pain drugs that have potential negative side effects and dependencies. Management believes the Sonotron technology has the potential to impact shareholder valuations significantly should FDA clearance be secured.

The shareholder video call will be held March 27, 2024 at 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time.

For more information about the Vet-Sonotron visit www.vet-sonotron.com.

ADMT welcomes inquiries for its medical device contract engineering and manufacturing services at www.admteng.com.

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and, Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. The Company's headquarters, laboratories, and FDA-Registered medical device manufacturing operations are in Northvale, NJ. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, for research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Visit www.admtronics.com.

Sonotron® is a registered trademark of ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.

SOURCE: ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com