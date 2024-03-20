net+ Partners with Plume to Provide Premier Business Solutions and Seamless Customer Experience to SMBs in Switzerland

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- net+, the number one service provider in western Switzerland, has launched a new small business service: "WIFIBusiness" by net+ powered by Plume WorkPass®. With this launch, net+ is providing quality connectivity for small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) with a cloud-based suite of productivity and security services that will immediately optimize network performance.

Plume WorkPass was selected as the premier small business solution partner to provide operational insights and information along with powerful front-end services, including adaptive WiFi, without the cost or complexity of enterprise offerings. WorkPass is an enterprise-grade productivity and connectivity solution that is easy to understand and simple to use - allowing business owners to focus on their daily operations.

"We considered several options for our SMB customers and ultimately chose Plume WorkPass from BN AG, a Plume Swiss partner. The solution is simple and can be installed and operated without any technical know-how. In addition, it is attractively priced especially compared to other business solutions, which makes it very attractive for small businesses," says Christian Voide, CEO at netplus.ch SA.

Café de la Place in Martigny-Bourg was one of the first Plume WorkPass locations in the net+ association, represented by its local provider Sinergy. The café's manager, Mrs. Paulette, opted for the Plume WorkPass WiFi solution for secure, comfortable connectivity for both herself and her guests as she believes that reliable and secure WiFi is an important component of customer experience.

"People come to the café to start the day, finish the evening or catch up on old times. They also come to work, relax or surf on their smartphones. As a manager, it's important to me to offer my customers the best possible experience. This includes a warm welcome, friendly service and easy connectivity. Offering customers a reliable and secure connection should therefore be a key concern for all café and restaurant managers. Plume helps ensure a fast WiFi connection throughout my establishment, as well as on the outdoor terrace. Customers, staff and I surf on separate networks, which ensures a very high level of security."

"WorkPass brings networking and data solutions previously only available to enterprise clients to SMBs and this is a game changer," said Adrian Fitzgerald, Chief Revenue Officer at Plume. "Café de la Place is a perfect example of providing connectivity as part of the customer experience. Small business owners have increasing demands and technology shouldn't be a burden. At the same time, they are well aware that customers demand a premium experience no matter where they are - Plume delivers all of that - seamlessly."

WorkPass has been engineered to address the specific needs of small businesses without the cost or complexity of enterprise solutions. Key features and benefits of the new service include:

Reliable, self-optimizing adaptive WiFi can reach every corner of the business. Shield: Protect data and block threats with AI-based, enterprise-grade security.

Control guest networks, security settings, device access, and more. Flow: Real-time motion awareness for added peace of mind.

About Plume

Plume® is the creator of the world's first SaaS experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 60 million locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent, cloud-controlled solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for smart homes, small businesses, and beyond, at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing, adaptive WiFi, cyber-security, access and parental controls, and more. CSPs get robust data- and AI-driven back-end applications for unprecedented visibility, insights, support, operations, and marketing. Plume leverages OpenSync®, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs.

About netplus.ch SA

netplus.ch SA is a service company specializing in telecommunications. The multimedia operator, which is 100% French-speaking, guarantees more than 200,000 households and businesses high-quality, local services for Internet, telephony, mobile and television, both in city centers and in outlying areas. netplus.ch SA currently has eleven networks marketing the net+, BLI BLA BLO and business! brands. net+ products are distributed by: SEVJ, VOé, net+ Léman, SEIC, SEFA, SiL, net+ FR, Genedis, Sinergy, net+ Entremont and OIKEN.

