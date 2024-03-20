Banxso Marks a New Era in Global Finance with FSC Mauritius License Acquisition

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move that sets a new benchmark for the global financial services industry, Banxso, a trailblazer in the world of Forex and CFD brokerage, proudly announces its recent acquisition of a significant financial license in Mauritius. This milestone was achieved under the aegis of ÉCLAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD, enhancing Banxso's commitment to offering full-service brokerage solutions to its international clientele.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius, a reputable regulatory authority dedicated to the supervision, monitoring, and regulation of the non-bank financial services sector, has granted Banxso the SEC-2.1B INVESTMENT DEALER (FULL SERVICE DEALER EXCLUDING UNDERWRITING) license. This achievement underscores Banxso's adherence to the highest standards of operational integrity, compliance, and client service.

A Milestone for Global Financial Services

This new licensure represents not just a significant achievement for Banxso but a monumental step forward in its mission to democratize global financial markets. It enables Banxso, through ÉCLAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD, to offer a more extensive range of services and products, further establishing its status as a leader in the financial services sector.

"The acquisition of the FSC Mauritius license is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and regulatory compliance," said a senior spokesperson for Banxso. "It empowers us to broaden our horizons and reinforce our pledge to provide secure, transparent, and comprehensive financial services to our clients worldwide."

Strategic Expansion in Mauritius

Mauritius is renowned for its robust regulatory framework, political stability, and forward-looking financial services ecosystem, making it an ideal jurisdiction for Banxso's strategic expansion. The FSC Mauritius license is pivotal for Banxso, enabling the company to tap into new markets and cater to a broader demographic of investors seeking sophisticated financial solutions.

Enhanced Investor Protection and Market Confidence

The SEC-2.1B license is indicative of Banxso's capability to operate within the stringent guidelines set forth by the FSC Mauritius, ensuring enhanced investor protection and increased market confidence. Clients of Banxso can now engage in a variety of investment activities with the assurance that they are dealing with a fully compliant and licensed dealer.

"This license is more than a regulatory approval; it's a symbol of trust and reliability for our clients," added the Banxso spokesperson. "It assures them that their investments are handled with the utmost professionalism and adherence to international financial standards."

About Banxso

Banxso is a dynamic player in the global FX & CFD brokerage industry, known for its innovative approach to trading and investment. With a strong emphasis on technology, education, and customer service, Banxso aims to empower investors by providing access to global financial markets through an intuitive and robust trading platform. The acquisition of the FSC Mauritius license further solidifies Banxso's commitment to global expansion and regulatory excellence.

For more information about Banxso and its comprehensive range of financial products and services, please visit banxso.com.

About FSC Mauritius:

The Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC Mauritius) is the integrated regulator for the financial services sector other than banking, and global business. Established in 2001, FSC Mauritius is committed to the promotion of an efficient and transparent financial services sector.





