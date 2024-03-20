Andone Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Distribute ADIENNE's TEPADINA line in Canada

LUGANO, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / ADIENNE Pharma & Biotech , a global leader in proprietary orphan-designated marketed medical products, today announced a distribution agreement with Andone Pharmaceuticals Inc. , a national pharmaceutical and medical device company specializing in unique applications of mature molecules, to supply and support ADIENNE's TEPADINA® (thiotepa) line.

This line includes vials for injection and a new unique ready-to-use infusion multichamber flexible bag which aids in the preparation of the medication and minimizes risk to health care providers across the health system.

"Andone Pharma is excited to work with ADIENNE to introduce unique delivery formats that help support the safety of clinicians as they focus on patient care," said Jay Barat, CEO of Andone Pharma. "ADIENNE's continued innovation also paves the way for an interesting pipeline of products for our Canadian health system." ADIENNE is confident that its partnership with Andone will provide our Canadian customers with an outstanding quality and exceptional customer service, achieving strong supply chains by consistently providing them with unique and very innovative ready-to-use technologies and by offering an expanded and multi-purpose product's range and local stock for quicker deliveries." said Antonio Francesco Di Naro, Founder & President of ADIENNE Pharma & Biotech.

ADIENNE's TEPADINA® (Thiotepa for Injection), is indicated for: in combination with other chemotherapeutic products as part of a high-dose chemotherapy (HDCT) consolidation regimen followed by autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) for adult patients with central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma.

The unique delivery format for the TEPADINA®® ready-to-use multichamber flexible bag will help reduce the risk of exposure to nurses, pharmacy staff, and other members of the multidisciplinary team that many be involved in the preparation and administration of hazardous medications.

About ADIENNE Pharma & Biotech

ADIENNE is an integrated biopharmaceutical group with its headquarters based in Lugano, Switzerland, and its Pharma & Biotech manufacturing facilities based in Caponago, Italy. With a proprietary portfolio of orphan-designated marketed medicinal product, clinical and preclinical product candidates focusing on critical conditions of high unmet medical needs. ADIENNE developed and is developing a range of product candidates for orphan diseases for which existing treatment options are limited, the patient population is small and the clinical needs for therapies is high.

ADIENNE is the unique Pharmaceutical company in the world lyophilizing cytotoxic pharmaceutical products in ready to use system such as Ready-To-Use Multichamber Flexible Bag.

ADIENNE is the unique owner of the worldwide patents referred to these ready to use system technology.

About Andone Pharma

Andone Pharma is a Canadian based pharmaceutical and medical device company that specializes in identifying unique applications for mature molecules. They work with global pharmaceutical and medical device companies to help develop and introduce new solutions to the Canadian health system.

Andone Pharma Contact:

Andone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

2010 Winston Park, Suite 200, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

info@andonepharma.com

www.andonepharma.com

CEO: Jay Barat

ADIENNE Pharma & Biotech Contact:

ADIENNE Pharma & Biotech SA

Via Zurigo 46, Lugano, Switzerland, CH-6900

Tel. +41 (0)91 210 47 26

pr@adienne.com

www.adienne.com

CEO: Antonio Di Naro

Related Links

https://www.adienne.com/

https://www.andonepharma.com/

SOURCE: Andone Pharmaceuticals Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com