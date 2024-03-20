Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
20-March-2024 / 18:19 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
20 March 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               20 March 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      250,000 
Highest price paid per share:         49.30p 
Lowest price paid per share:          49.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 49.0144p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 359,993,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (359,993,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      49.0144p                    250,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
3059               49.00       11:46:41          00069300310TRLO0      XLON 
14855               49.00       11:46:48          00069300313TRLO0      XLON 
17120               49.00       11:46:48          00069300312TRLO0      XLON 
6824               49.00       11:46:49          00069300314TRLO0      XLON 
314                49.30       11:46:50          00069300315TRLO0      XLON 
827                49.30       11:46:50          00069300316TRLO0      XLON 
4016               49.00       11:46:51          00069300318TRLO0      XLON 
10821               49.30       11:46:51          00069300317TRLO0      XLON 
1910               49.00       11:46:51          00069300322TRLO0      XLON 
8025               49.00       11:50:54          00069300372TRLO0      XLON 
27281               49.00       11:53:17          00069300407TRLO0      XLON 
2647               49.00       12:13:20          00069300938TRLO0      XLON 
10760               49.00       12:13:20          00069300939TRLO0      XLON 
10142               49.00       12:13:30          00069300943TRLO0      XLON 
10156               49.00       13:10:44          00069302292TRLO0      XLON 
1115               49.00       13:13:44          00069302442TRLO0      XLON 
2861               49.00       13:13:44          00069302441TRLO0      XLON 
3763               49.00       13:13:44          00069302440TRLO0      XLON 
9491               49.00       15:04:35          00069305878TRLO0      XLON 
104013              49.00       15:09:41          00069306080TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 310973 
EQS News ID:  1863615 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1863615&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2024 14:19 ET (18:19 GMT)

