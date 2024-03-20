DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 20-March-2024 / 18:19 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 20 March 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 20 March 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 250,000 Highest price paid per share: 49.30p Lowest price paid per share: 49.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 49.0144p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 359,993,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (359,993,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 49.0144p 250,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 3059 49.00 11:46:41 00069300310TRLO0 XLON 14855 49.00 11:46:48 00069300313TRLO0 XLON 17120 49.00 11:46:48 00069300312TRLO0 XLON 6824 49.00 11:46:49 00069300314TRLO0 XLON 314 49.30 11:46:50 00069300315TRLO0 XLON 827 49.30 11:46:50 00069300316TRLO0 XLON 4016 49.00 11:46:51 00069300318TRLO0 XLON 10821 49.30 11:46:51 00069300317TRLO0 XLON 1910 49.00 11:46:51 00069300322TRLO0 XLON 8025 49.00 11:50:54 00069300372TRLO0 XLON 27281 49.00 11:53:17 00069300407TRLO0 XLON 2647 49.00 12:13:20 00069300938TRLO0 XLON 10760 49.00 12:13:20 00069300939TRLO0 XLON 10142 49.00 12:13:30 00069300943TRLO0 XLON 10156 49.00 13:10:44 00069302292TRLO0 XLON 1115 49.00 13:13:44 00069302442TRLO0 XLON 2861 49.00 13:13:44 00069302441TRLO0 XLON 3763 49.00 13:13:44 00069302440TRLO0 XLON 9491 49.00 15:04:35 00069305878TRLO0 XLON 104013 49.00 15:09:41 00069306080TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 310973 EQS News ID: 1863615 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1863615&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2024 14:19 ET (18:19 GMT)