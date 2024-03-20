Anzeige
WKN: 891823 | ISIN: FI0009003230 | Ticker-Symbol: FAI
Tradegate
20.03.24
17:21 Uhr
0,030 Euro
+0,000
+1,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
0,0300,03121:04
GlobeNewswire
20.03.2024 | 20:22
129 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: FINNAIR PLC: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND DIRECTED ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE 20 MARCH 2024 SHARES

FINNAIR PLC: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND
DIRECTED ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION 

Reduction of the quantity of company's shares without reducing share capital by
redemption of company's own shares, in such a way that each current 100 shares
of the company shall correspond to 1 share of the company after the
arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of company's shares are
completed. The ISIN code of Finnair Plc shares will be changed from
FI0009003230 to FI4000567029. 

Concurrently with the reverse share split and thereto-related redemption of
shares, a directed share issue will be executed in which Company's new shares
are conveyed without compensation to the effect that the number of shares in
each shareholders' book-entry account is made divisible by 100. Concurrently
with the conveyance of shares, the Company will on the Reverse Split Date
redeem without compensation 99 shares for each 100 existing shares. The shares
redeemed without compensation in connection with the reduction of number of
shares will be cancelled immediately after the redemption. The reverse share
split does not affect the Company's equity. 

The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 21
March 2024 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade
register by 20 March 2024. 



Identifiers as of 21 March 2024



Trading code: FIA1S
New ISIN code: FI4000567029
Orderbook id: 24266
Number of shares: 204 811 392



The orderbook FIA1S (id 24266) will be flushed.



Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
