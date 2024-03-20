Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: FINNAIR PLC: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND DIRECTED ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE 20 MARCH 2024 SHARES FINNAIR PLC: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND DIRECTED ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION Reduction of the quantity of company's shares without reducing share capital by redemption of company's own shares, in such a way that each current 100 shares of the company shall correspond to 1 share of the company after the arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of company's shares are completed. The ISIN code of Finnair Plc shares will be changed from FI0009003230 to FI4000567029. Concurrently with the reverse share split and thereto-related redemption of shares, a directed share issue will be executed in which Company's new shares are conveyed without compensation to the effect that the number of shares in each shareholders' book-entry account is made divisible by 100. Concurrently with the conveyance of shares, the Company will on the Reverse Split Date redeem without compensation 99 shares for each 100 existing shares. The shares redeemed without compensation in connection with the reduction of number of shares will be cancelled immediately after the redemption. The reverse share split does not affect the Company's equity. The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 21 March 2024 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade register by 20 March 2024. Identifiers as of 21 March 2024 Trading code: FIA1S New ISIN code: FI4000567029 Orderbook id: 24266 Number of shares: 204 811 392 The orderbook FIA1S (id 24266) will be flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260