Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP announced today that Paul Hibbert and Emma Serginson will join the Firm's London office as Partners, where they will focus on financing and credit matters across the infrastructure sector, among other areas.

"Paul and Emma each have substantial market knowledge and tremendous experience developing creative financing solutions," said Alden Millard, Chair of Simpson Thacher's Executive Committee. "Their addition to the team deepens our bench of substantial talent and adds firepower to our infrastructure offering. We are delighted to welcome them to Simpson Thacher."

Recognized as a leading lawyer in both banking and finance and infrastructure by Chambers UK, The Legal 500 and IFLR 1000, among others, Paul advises companies, private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies on complex acquisition and leveraged finance matters across the infrastructure sector, including digital, transport, energy and energy transition, as well as social infrastructure. Emma, who previously spent time on secondment at the credit products legal team of JPMorgan in London, focuses her practice on infrastructure, leveraged acquisition finance, domestic and cross-border debt and other corporate finance transactions. They join the Firm from Weil, Gotshal Manges LLP.

"Paul is widely regarded for his technical proficiency and commercial acumen on credit transactions across infrastructure asset classes-from regulated utilities and energy transition to digital and social infrastructure-and Emma is a rising star in the space," said Amy Mahon, Co-Head of Simpson Thacher's Energy and Infrastructure Practice. "They will be a perfect complement to the Firm's top-tier finance team, particularly as it continues to expand in London, as well as our growing global Energy and Infrastructure Practice."

Jason Glover, Head of Simpson Thacher's London office, added, "The addition of Paul and Emma reflects the Firm's ongoing support for the growth of the London office, and further solidifies Simpson Thacher as a premier resource for clients seeking best-in-class advice on acquisition finance and other complex credit and debt deals."

Clients turn to Simpson Thacher for advice on their most sophisticated and challenging credit transactions, ranging from leveraged and acquisition finance to project and energy finance, investment grade financings and syndicated credit deals. The Firm has advised on more than $1.5 trillion in banking transactions over the past five years. Built over more than four decades, Simpson Thacher has a thriving, multidisciplinary European practice featuring approximately 250 attorneys delivering innovative lawyering and dedicated client service. Clients from around the world entrust us with their most important and complex corporate transactions and legal disputes because we offer unparalleled U.S. and English law capabilities, putting the collective skill of our Firm to work to help our clients achieve their commercial goals.

ABOUT SIMPSON THACHER

Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP (www.simpsonthacher.com) is one of the world's leading international law firms. The Firm was established in 1884 and has more than 1,000 lawyers. Headquartered in New York with offices in Beijing, Brussels, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Tokyo and Washington, D.C., the Firm provides coordinated legal advice and transactional capability to clients around the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240320155186/en/

Contacts:

Caroline Fatchett

Director of Communications

mediainquiries@stblaw.com