Murfreesboro, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2024) - TRUE (Transforming Roots Unto Eternity) Addiction & Behavioral Health proudly announces its grand opening in Murfreesboro, Tennessee for individuals seeking comprehensive addiction and behavioral health services. Founded by Benjamin Dobbs, the facility stems from the urgent need for elevated standards of care in substance abuse and mental health treatment across the greater Nashville area. TRUE offers a spectrum of services addressing substance abuse, mental health disorders, and gambling and process addiction.

Recent statistics underline the critical need for such services. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), approximately 20.4 million adults in the United States battled a substance use disorder in 2019, with only about 10.3% receiving the specialized treatment they needed. Furthermore, NIDA indicates a concerning trend of increased drug overdose deaths with 92,000 fatalities recorded in 2020.

Dobbs emphasizes, "As a leading substance abuse and mental health treatment facility, we are committed to delivering the highest quality care and fostering lasting recovery. Through evidence-based best practices and client-centered care, we equip individuals with the tools for transformation. Our approach delves into core beliefs, values, and connections, ensuring comprehensive support tailored to each client's needs and fostering results-driven progress."

Programs offered:

Partial hospitalization program (PHP): Intensive and structured care for individuals, ideal for those needing support beyond outpatient therapy without 24-hour hospitalization.

Intensive outpatient program (IOP): Structured therapy and support while individuals continue living at home or in a supportive environment.

Sober living homes: Structured housing offering additional accountability through drug tests and curfews, often utilized alongside PHP and IOP.

Treatment services used in programs include:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT): Proven effective for various disorders, including depression, anxiety, and substance use issues.

Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT): Focused on managing emotions and relationships, particularly beneficial for addiction and self-harm.

Holistic Therapy: Addressing physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being for balanced development and coping skills.

12-Step Facilitation and Relapse Prevention: Customized aftercare plans and techniques to prevent relapse and sustain recovery.

Additionally, TRUE plans to enhance community engagement among the clients with the upcoming opening of a 3,500-square-foot community center this spring. The center will feature a cafe, a 50-person meeting area, a meditation and yoga room, a lounge area, and a gaming area with ping pong, a pool table, and cornhole. These amenities are designed to aid in the healing process, promoting relaxation and stress reduction in clients between therapy sessions, as well as improving their comfort and ability to concentrate during therapy.

ABOUT TRUE ADDICTION & BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

TRUE Addiction & Behavioral Health in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is dedicated to delivering compassionate and personalized care to individuals facing addiction and mental health challenges. Unlike standardized approaches, TRUE devises tailored treatment plans, equipping clients with the tools needed for lasting recovery. It stands as the only facility in Tennessee offering outpatient care for both mental health and substance abuse. For more information about programs and scheduling tours, visit https://trueaddictionbh.org/.

