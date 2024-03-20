The International Stock Exchange (TISE): TISE reports record turnover, profit & EPS for 2023

2023 financial year highlights at TISE

Record turnover of £10.8 million - up 8.5% year on year

Profit increased 18.1% year on year to a new high of £4.9 million

Earnings per share increased to 171.3p; total of £2.6 million returned to shareholders during 2023

842 new listings contributed to overall public market growth of 6.0% year on year

Launched and onboarded first client for TISE Private Markets

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stock Exchange (TISE) has reported record turnover, profit and earnings per share for 2023.

The International Stock Exchange Group Limited (the Group) has released its latest Annual Report which shows revenues up 8.5% year on year to a new high of £10.8 million, post-tax profit increased 18.1% year on year to £4.9 million, and earnings per share increased to 171.3p during the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

The Group has also announced the payment of a £2.00 per share special dividend in addition to the regular dividend payments.

Anderson Whamond, Chair of the Group, said: "I am pleased to report that we set several records for financial and operational performance across the business during 2023. Building on our achievements in 2021 and 2022, the Group reported another strong performance, delivering record turnover, profit and earnings per share. The Board is pleased to announce the payment of a special dividend of £2.00 per share, taking the total cash returned to shareholders through dividends during the last six years to £9.64 per share. With the launch of TISE Private Markets and an enlarged portfolio of financial markets and securities services, the Group is well positioned for long-term growth."

Cees Vermaas, CEO of the Group, said: "It is extremely rewarding that we were able to celebrate our 25th anniversary year in 2023 by reaching several key milestones. The size and value of our public market reached new highs and we launched and onboarded the first client for TISE Private Markets. Our investment into an increasingly scalable and diversified business model means that we are in an excellent position to make the most of the opportunities which emerge, especially with the return of improved market conditions and the enhancement of our private markets proposition."

A copy of the Annual Report is available here.

